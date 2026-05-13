Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

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WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
1d

Stunning narration and visuals, real quality journalism in a sea of American/Western sewage.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
21h

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

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