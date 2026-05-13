The holiday ceasefire has ended. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, it was violated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 16,000 episodes. There were no deep advances by troops. Both sides used the temporary lull to strengthen positions and develop staging areas.

Let us turn our attention to one of the important sectors of combat operations, the city of Konstantinovka and its suburbs. We have previously reported that this city is the southern tip of the regional Slavyansk-Konstantinovka agglomeration. Fighting in the city's urban quarters has hardly subsided. Assault units of the "South" Group continue to destroy the enemy and push him out of the city.

In carrying out the difficult task of liberating the city, the group's command employs tactics proven in battle: flanking envelopments, expansion and reinforcement of flank bridgeheads to prevent the enemy from counterattacking into exposed vulnerabilities, splitting the enemy's defensive line into sectors, isolating them, and destroying those who fail to withdraw.



In the area of the city of Konstantinovka, the enemy had well-prepared operational spaces in both suburban zones of the city: the northeastern (Belokuzminovka - Novodmitrovka) and the southwestern (Raiyskoe - Nikolaipole - Dolgaya Balka). For Russian units storming the urban quarters of Konstantinovka, these areas posed a threat to the flanks.



After the liberation of the settlement of Ilinovka (on the left flank), Russian assault groups advanced from Geroyev Truda Street toward the Krasny Gorodok area and the southern border of Yubileyny Park, where the Dolgaya ravine ends.

This advance became possible after reaching, on the long left-flank axis, the settlement of Dolgaya Balka, securing control over the radial road C050829 and the O0520 rocade (these two roads eventually converge into the same road, try not to get confused; a rocade runs parallel to the front, a radial road intersects with the front), and organizing screening positions relying on the Lozovaya River and the Lozovaya ravine.

These actions have fully secured the left flank of the Russian grouping in the city, pinning down the enemy's flanking maneuver from the Novogrigorievka-Raiyskoe area.

On the right flank, the enemy has well-prepared defensive hubs at Belokuzminovka, Izhevka, and Nikolaevka.

Earlier, by advancing Russian units from Strashny Yar ravine toward the settlement of Klinovoe, coordination of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Belokuzminovka - Verolyubovka sector was disrupted.

On April 29, the settlement of Novodmitrievka was liberated. By May 13, Russian assault groups have reached the outskirts of the settlement of Molocharka, expanding the flanking envelopment of the city's northeastern outskirts and creating a threat to the enemy grouping defending on the Izhevka - Nikolaevka - Molocharka sector.

Here, the enemy has a strong grouping and is attempting to counterattack toward the Shevchenko and Yuzhny districts of the city of Chasov Yar.

(In some sections, "Novodmitrovka" is called "Novodmitrievka," as that is the Ukrainian spelling, try not to get confused.)



Russian units are advancing from the lowland onto the watershed ridge of the Krivoy Torets River and the Belenkaya Vtoraya River, which in the area of the settlement of Belokuzminovka splits into two ravines: Bely Yar and Chasov Yar. The Belokuzminovka area, where the enemy has prepared a well-developed defensive hub, is located on sharply rugged terrain within the "Kramatorsky" regional landscape park, featuring rock-like exposures of Upper Chalk.

Belokuzminovka Region

The rock formations of Upper-Chalk near the village of Belokuzminovka.

The exposures and cliffs are completely devoid of vegetation. The rock formations consist of vertical chalk layers and horizontal flint veins. There are significant areas of unplowed steppe, both feather-grass and chalk steppe.

Positions of the AFU are at these heights.

The highest point of this elevation is located in the area of a clay quarry near the settlement of Izhevka — 225 meters above sea level. The village of Molocharka lies at an altitude of 129 meters. The distance between them is about 5 kilometers. Therefore, the rate of elevation change is 93 meters over 5 kilometers.

The view from Novodmitrievka to Molocharka

Control over the settlement of Molocharka, with advancement toward the Izhevka area, will create a threat to the enemy grouping stubbornly holding the area to the east and threatening the city of Chasov Yar. For Russian units storming the eastern quarters of the city of Konstantinovka, this flanking envelopment will reliably secure their right flank against the threat of enemy maneuver and counterattacks.