Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group, as a result of ongoing operations, have liberated the settlement of Golubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka. Yellow line with red dots: Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

Slavyansk Direction, area of Seversk to Raigorodok. Yellow dashed line: Line of Combat Contact November 24, 2025. Blue barrier line: 1st Slavyansk - Konstantinovka line of defense.

On the central sector of the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing along the M-03 highway and have liberated the settlement of Golubovka (48°43′00″ N 37°50′59″ E, population 40 in 2001).



On the Privole - Golubovka - Minkovka line, a bridgehead has been prepared for reaching the watershed ridge of the Bakhmutka and Kazenny Torets rivers, along which the Seversky Donets-Donbas canal is laid. At the northwestern outskirts of the settlement of Golubovka lies the highest point of this watershed sector—elevation 228.0 (the heights are represented by triangles with dots in the center). Reaching the high ground gives the Russian grouping an advantage in fire control over the terrain and facilitates advance along the M-03 highway and approach to the canal.

Through flanking envelopments on the central sector of the direction, the "South" army group has formed a salient with its base at the settlement of Rai-Alexandrovka. The northern base of the salient is in the area of the settlement of Reznikovka, and the southern base is in the area of the settlement of Golubovka on the M-03 highway. By advancing on converging axes from Reznikovka to Rai-Alexandrovka and from Golubovka to Yurkovka to Rai-Alexandrovka, while covering the left flank with positions along the canal bed, the Russian Armed Forces have the opportunity to encircle the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping holding the northern sector on the first Slavyansk-Konstantinovka defensive line. And in the event of success further north, on the Yampol-Dibrova line, a complete collapse of this line on the right flank of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk direction is possible.