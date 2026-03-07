Kupyansk (southern direction) to Izyum; The yellow line represents the line of combat contact April 20th, 2025 and the orange area is the area of activity.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'West' Group have established control over the settlement of Sosnovoe in the Donetsk People's Republic."

North Donetsk Direction; Junction of the Oskol-Slavyansk-Seversk sections. The yellow line represents the line of combat contact September 30th, 2025. The orange are is the area of activity.

Following the liberation of the settlement of Yarovaya on March 5, assault groups of the Russian "West" army group, riding on the heels of retreating enemy units, advanced along the railway line, entered the settlement of Sosnovoe (49°04′18″ N 37°32′53″ E, population 175 in 2001), and established control over the settlement. The settlement of Sosnovoe contains the "Svyatogorsk railway junction station," the "Svyatogorsk 110/35/10 kV" traction electrical substation, and two factories: one for construction materials and the other a bottling plant. Three kilometers to the south lies the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Svyatogorsk defense area, 4.3 kilometers to the west lies the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Studenok defensive hub, and 5.6 kilometers to the north lies the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Alexandrovka defense area. The settlement is situated within a large forested area.

Units of the Russian grouping have gained freedom of action in all directions, and further advance depends on the command's concept and the operational situation.



Primary objectives: to the north—the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Rubtsy defense area, which controls access to crossings over the Oskol River;

And to the south—the Svyatogorsk-Bogorodichnoe-Tatyanovka defensive hub, which controls crossings over the Seversky Donets River and access to the M-03 front-line supply route connecting the Seversk direction with deep Ukraine.

Reminder:

Here is a helpful list of symbols relating to unit designations and what they mean.



Blue letters and symbols are for the Ukrainian forces while red are used for the Russian forces:



- ОА – combined arms army

- АК – Army Corps

- TA – Tank Army



- гв. – Guards ('Guards' is not a security function, but an honorary title, which is awarded by the President to particularly distinguished units and military formations.),

- о. – separate (independent),

- бр. – brigade,

- д. – division,

- п. – regiment,

- б. – battalion,

- м. – motorized,

- мп. (mid-text) – motor rifle (motorized infantry),

- мп. (end of text) – naval infantry (marines),

- ш. – assault,

- ег. – jäger (light infantry),

- мс – motor rifle (motorized rifle),

- с. – rifle,

- дш. – air assault,

- вд. – airborne,

- пд. – parachute assault,

- ТрО. – territorial defense,

- СпН. – special purpose (Spetsnaz),

- ОсН – special designation...



### Examples:

- 32 омсбр – 32nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade,

- 117 гв. вдп – 117th Guards Airborne Regiment,

- 3 мб 150 омбр – 3rd Mechanized Battalion, 150th Separate Mechanized Brigade,

- 355 обрмп – 355th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade,

- 150 омпбр – 150th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.



### Unit type flags (shapes indicate unit size; smallest to largest):

- Triangular – battalion,

- Rectangular – regiment,

- Pennant (slanted rectangle) – brigade,

- M-shaped flag – division,

-Rectangular with borders – Army

Photographic example:

Ukrainian 114th territorial defense brigade^