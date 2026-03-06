Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the 1st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment on the liberation of the settlement of Yarovaya in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Kupyansk (southern direction) to Izyum; The yellow line represents the line of combat contact April 20th, 2025 and the orange area is the area of activity.

North Donetsk Direction; Junction of the Oskol-Slavyansk-Seversk sections. The yellow line represents the line of combat contact September 30th, 2025. The orange are is the area of activity.

Russian Armed Forces formations are advancing on a broad front toward the left bank of the Seversky Donets River on the Svyatogorsk - Krivaya Luka line, enveloping the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Slavyansk defensive hub.

The Russian Armed Forces, having reinforced the grouping with units of the 2nd Guards Motorized Rifle Division, are intensifying the combat situation on the right flank of the Slavyansk direction, at the junction with the Oskol sector of the Izyum direction. On March 2, the settlement of Drobyshevo was liberated, and on March 5, units of the 1st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment liberated the settlement of Yarovaya (49°03′13″ N 37°38′55″ E, population 2,018 in 2013). The settlement stretches along the railway line from southeast to northwest for more than 7 kilometers. Until September 2022, it was under Russian Armed Forces control. The settlement's western outskirts directly adjoin the city of Svyatogorsk, which is the main area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Svyatogorsk-Bogorodichnoe-Tatyanovka defensive hub.

Russian formations have reached the well-fortified line of Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive positions north of the city of Slavyansk, which consists of defense areas equipped in numerous settlements, linked into defensive hubs, developed in depth, and located on both banks of the Seversky Donets River. The terrain is difficult, forested, sharply rugged, with a well-developed road network allowing the enemy to maneuver forces and means both along the line of contact and from the depth of their battle formation.



By advancing to the Svyatogorsk area, the right flank of the Russian grouping has executed an envelopment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Liman defense area.



Probable development of the situation: Russian assault units may advance to the area of the settlement of Stary Karavan with the task of cutting the main supply routes from the city of Slavyansk. Flanking envelopments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping on the Yarovaya - Stary Karavan line will force the enemy to withdraw to the Seversky Donets River.

Subsequently, another advance to the C-051020 front-line supply route along the Koroviy Yar - Alexandrovka line would sever connections between the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Slavyansk grouping and the Izyum direction.