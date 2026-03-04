

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group are moving forward—the guys from the 80th Motorized Rifle Brigade have established control over the settlement of Bobylevka in Sumy Oblast.



Before the start of the assault, artillery crews and UAV forces of the group were actively employed. They delivered precise strikes on the firing positions and reserves of Ukrainian militants.



Units of the 'North' Group continue to expand the buffer zone in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkov Oblasts, advancing forward and pushing the enemy away from the state border."

Sumy to Kharkov

Glukhov Area of the Sumy Direction. The pink (salmon?) colored area represents the current expansion of the buffer zone in this area. The purple line represents the pre-conflict border between Russia and Ukraine.

Units of the 80th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade are occupying key positions on the Glukhov sector of the Sumy direction. They are taking control of roads, settlements, and heights along the state border line. They are preparing starting positions that enable operations in different directions across the sector, in order to pull apart the enemy units covering the border and breach their defenses.



The uninhabited settlement of Bobylevka (51°46′41″ N 34°24′51″ E, population 3 in 2001) has been liberated. This position allows for control over roads and paths connecting border settlements on the eastern side of the sector, as well as access to the commanding heights of the area.

The elevation west of the settlement of Bobylevka has a height differential of 27 meters over 1.5 kilometers and enables fire control over the space between the settlements of Korenek and Ulanovo, along the Loknya River. The terrain west of the Loknya River bed, along the Cherny Pakhar-Ulanovo line, is low-lying and swampy, which will hinder enemy operations against the settlement of Bobylevka, while allowing Russian units to gain fire control over Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Ulanovo area.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have liberated the settlement of Veselyanka in Zaporozhye Oblast"

Zaporozhye Direction; Zaporozhye-Pokrovskoe-Orekhov

Zaporozhye Direction; The blue lines divided by blue dashes: anti-tank ditch. The yellow line with dashes and dots: Line of Combat Contact December 27th, 2025.

Zaporozhye Direction, Southwest Area

The Russian Armed Forces are clearing the territory on the left bank of the Konka River, advancing along the left bank from the settlement of Primorskoe to the northeast. The large village of Veselyanka (47°40′58″ N 35°22′28″ E, population 944 in 2001) has been liberated. Upstream at a distance of 4.5 km lies the village of Zaporozhets, and on the opposite bank—the village of Grigorovka.

The Russian Armed Forces maintain control over the C081306 and O-081342 highways, which radiate from the village of Novoyakovlevka toward the Konka River and the H-08 highway. By advancing along the left bank of the Konka River from west to east, they are cutting off enemy units from communication with rear areas located on the opposite bank. After reaching the heights south of the settlement of Kamyshevakha and blocking the C081306 highway in the Skotovataya ravine area, Russian units will secure the ability to advance in the direction of Novoyakovlevka - Yurkovka and cut the H-08 highway, completing the envelopment of the Orekhov area.