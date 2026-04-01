Northeast of the Sumy Oblast of Ukraine. Development of the operation in the SMO zone. The red represents the bridgehead of the buffer zone.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group, as a result of ongoing operations, have established control over the settlement of Malaya Korchakovka in Sumy Oblast. Drone operators and artillerymen carried out strikes on firing positions and approaching reserves of Ukrainian nationalists. Then assault troops entered the fray: having consolidated in the village, they cleared all buildings and basement premises."

Kursk Direction: Area of the buffer zone near Sudzha. The pinkish colored area represents the current buffer zone. The green line was the line of combat contact on May 31st, 2025. The orange is the area of activity being discussed.

On the northern sector of the Sumy direction, assault troops of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment liberated the settlement of Malaya Korchakovka (51°05′55″ N 34°52′31″ E, population 122 in 2001). The rural settlement is located along the Urengoy-Uzhgorod gas pipeline route and the C191504 road, which leads to the H-07 front-line supply route. 500 meters to the south lies the settlement of Korchakovka.

Units of the "North" Group are approaching the line of the third Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive line on the southern sector of Sumy Oblast—Khrapovshchina - Khoten—which has been established with reliance on the Oleshnya River and protects the direction toward the city of Sumy (approximately 18 kilometers from this line) along the H-07 highway.