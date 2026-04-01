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jsarnak's avatar
jsarnak
5d

Is there any chance of getting a brief story about the "Baltics" either allowing their airspace to be used by Ukrops or is it more likely they are permitting launches of the drones from within their territories?? I know that is off topic for you but I do not really trust anyone else.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
5d

😀 😃

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