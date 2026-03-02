Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: “Units of the ‘North’ group of forces have established control over the settlement of Krugloe in the Kharkov Oblast.”

Kharkov Oblast (North-East) Buffer Zone Area

Buffer Zone; Volchansk-Degtyarnoe-Melovoe. The dot-filled area represents the current buffer zone, and the yellow line was the line of combat contact as of July 17th, 2025

On the easternmost sector of the Kharkov direction, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced forward and liberated the small settlement of Krugloe (50°25′14″ N 37°24′59″ E, population 21 in 2001). The rural settlement is located 1 kilometer from the Russian border, 2 kilometers from the right bank of the Volchya (Wolves) River, and was part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defensive area of Krugloe-Nesternoe-Budarki-Zemlyanki. The defense in this sector is held by units of the 1st Border Detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian units are expanding the bridgehead on the right bank of the Volchya River along the state border line. These actions are pinning down the enemy’s maneuver in the Volchanskie Khutora - Bely Kolodez - Olkhovatka sector.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the 252nd Motorized Rifle Regiment and the 237th Tank Regiment on the liberation of the settlement of Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic:

“During the special military operation, breaking through the enemy’s defense, you are consistently liberating Donetsk land from neo-Nazis. Servicemen of the 252nd Motorized Rifle Regiment, displaying bravery and selflessness, are participating in battles with the enemy on the most critical sectors.”

“During the special military operation, servicemen of the 237th Tank Regiment, displaying courage and valor, are successfully carrying out combat missions, destroying the enemy’s battle formations and throwing them back from their occupied lines.”

Direction: South of Kupyansk and Izyum to Liman. The yellow line with diagonal dashes represents the line of combat contact as of April 20th, 2025. The orange area is the area of activity.

North Donetsk Direction; Oskol-Slavyansk-Seversk Area. The orange line with diagonal dashes represents the line of combat contact as of September 30th, 2025. The orange filled area represents the area of activity.

Units of the “West” army group continue to destroy the Oskol-Liman grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which covered the northern forefield of the enemy’s Slavyansk-Konstantinovka defensive line. The southern base of the Borovaya salient, which enables advancement toward the Rubtsy area and crossings over the Oskol River, is being expanded.

On March 2, the settlement of Drobyshevo (49°02′30″ N 37°43′27″ E, population 674 in 2024) was liberated. The urban-type settlement of Drobyshevo was the main area of the enemy’s Yarovaya - Prishib - Drobyshevo defensive hub.

From this bridgehead, depending on the operational concept and changes in the operational situation, Russian units have the ability to operate in three main directions: northwest toward the settlement of Yarovaya, west toward the Prishib area, and southeast into the flank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping defending in the settlement of Liman. In all variants of the combat situation’s development, a bridgehead is being formed on the left bank of the Seversky Donets River for the further development of the northern envelopment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Slavyansk defensive hub.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the 123rd Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, Awarded the Order of Valor, Named after Marshal K.E. Voroshilov, on the liberation of the settlement of Reznikovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic:

“Servicemen of the renowned Guards* formation, displaying bravery and selflessness, continue their liberation battles. As a result of professional and decisive actions, the enemy has once again suffered significant losses and been defeated on the battlefield.”

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk-Slavyansk-Konstantinovka. The yellow line with red dots represents the line of combat contact as of October 10th, 2025.

Slavyansk Direction; Area of Seversk to Raigorodok. The yellow line with dashes and dots represents the line of combat contact as of November 24th, 2025.

The large settlement of Reznikovka (48°50′08″ N 38°01′03″ E, population 593 in 2001) has been liberated. It stretches for nearly 9.5 kilometers along the right bank of the Sukhaya River. On the left bank of the river, near the western outskirts of the settlement of Reznikovka, lies the settlement of Kaleniki—one of the areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defensive hub of Kaleniki - Rai-Alexandrovka - Fedorovka 2. This is the central node of the enemy’s defensive positions covering the eastern forefield of the city of Slavyansk.

Information is coming in about significant advances by Russian units to the north in the direction of Platonovka - Krivaya Luka, and to the south in the areas of Bondarnoe - Nikiforovka and Privole - Fedorovka 2.

Through wide flanking envelopments, units of the “Southern” army group are forcing the enemy to withdraw to the right bank of the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal, into the area of the second defensive line.

Here is a helpful list of symbols relating to unit designations and what they mean:

Blue letters and symbols are for the Ukrainian forces while red are used for the Russian forces,

- ОА – combined arms army,

- гв. – Guards (*“Guards” is not a security function, but an honorary title, which is awarded by the President to particularly distinguished units and military formations),

- о. – separate (independent),

- бр. – brigade,

- д. – division,

- п. – regiment,

- б. – battalion,

- м. – motorized,

- мп. (mid-text) – motor rifle (motorized infantry),

- мп. (end of text) – naval infantry (marines),

- ш. – assault,

- ег. – jäger (light infantry),

- мс – motor rifle (motorized rifle),

- с. – rifle,

- дш. – air assault,

- вд. – airborne,

- пд. – parachute assault,

- ТрО. – territorial defense,

- СпН. – special purpose (Spetsnaz),

- ОсН – special designation...

### Examples:

- 32 омсбр – 32nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade,

- 117 гв. вдп – 117th Guards Airborne Regiment,

- 3 мб 150 омбр – 3rd Mechanized Battalion, 150th Separate Mechanized Brigade,

- 355 обрмп – 355th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade,

- 150 омпбр – 150th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.

### Unit type flags (shapes indicate unit size):

- Triangular – battalion,

- Rectangular – regiment,

- Pennant (slanted rectangle) – brigade,

- M-shaped flag – division.