Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pedro's avatar
Pedro
6h

Congratulations to all the regiments and brigades, as well as all the military personnel serving in this operation. We stand with them.

Reply
Share
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
4h

Outstanding and impeccable detail!! Thank you for your efforts, Marat and Mikhail!!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marat Khairullin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture