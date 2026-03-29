Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'West' troop group, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the populated area of Kovsharovka in the Kharkov region."

The purple line represents the line of combat contact from November 10th, 2024

In the area of the Peschanoe - Kupyansk-Uzlovoi - Glushkovka salient, about 800 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are surrounded.



Russian assault troops liberated the largest urbanized settlement (for administrative purposes, a settlement is between a village and a city) in Ukraine - Kovsharovka (49°37′49″ N, 37°41′27″ E, population 17,960 in 2022) by advancing from the Kurilovka settlement to the northern base of this salient. To the south, the settlement is adjacent to the Novoosinovka settlement - the last defense area of the enemy on the way to block the neck of the pocket, into which the Ukrainian Armed Forces group fell in this defense area. By a counter-attack movement from Kovsharovka to Glushkovka and from Glushkovka to Kovsharovka, assault troops of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Russian Federation are carrying out this task.