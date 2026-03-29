Marat Khairullin Substack

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
3h

Go Russia! We are counting on you! The whole world is counting on you! The sane one, that is. The west and the zionazi's are completely batshit nuts.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
3h

❤ ☦

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