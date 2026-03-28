Marat Khairullin Substack

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
12h

❤‍🩹 Steady -> Onward ☦

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
11h

The overall terrain in Ukraine made that country a great candidate for building some extremely effective defense structures.

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