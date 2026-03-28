Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'West' Group of forces, as a result of ongoing and decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Brusovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka. Yellow line with red dots: Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

Slavyansk Direction, area of Seversk to Raigorodok. Yellow dashed line: Line of Combat Contact November 24, 2025. Blue barrier line: 1st Slavyansk - Konstantinovka line of defense.

Methodically, persistently, and purposefully, the Russian Armed Forces are preparing bridgeheads and conditions for an operation (which will undoubtedly be included in military art textbooks) to destroy the Ukrainian Armed Forces' fundamental fortified defensive hub of Slavyansk. Slavyansk is the northern part of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka-Konstantinovka agglomeration. Along this line of practically contiguous industrial and urban development, along front-line supply roads and railways, and relying on a developed river network, the enemy has created a continuous, well-equipped, and echeloned zone of defensive areas. These areas are linked into defensive hubs and sectors with a well-developed forefield, where artificial barriers, obstacles, and blocking/cut-off positions have been constructed. This Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive line can only be destroyed by cutting supply routes, disrupting coordination, and pinning down the ability to maneuver forces and assets both along the line of contact and from the deep territory of Ukraine.



Based on the situation, the Russian Armed Forces will employ deep envelopments, outflanking maneuvers, splitting actions, and diversionary operations both along the entire line of the agglomeration and on its individual sectors.



On March 25, units of the "South" Group liberated the settlement of Nikiforovka and created a threat to the settlement of Rai-Aleksandrovka—a nodal defense area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the first echelon of Slavyansk's defense. In the summary of that event, we hypothesized that units of the "West" Group (operating to the north, on the left bank of the Seversky Donets River), with activity in the Dibrova-Piskunovka direction, would have the opportunity for further advance, taking advantage of the fact that the enemy is tied down by the activity of neighboring units in the Nikiforovka-Fedorovka 2 sector.



On March 28, units of the "West" group liberated the settlement of Brusovka (48°54′34″ N 37°47′09″ E, population 163 in 2001). With this advance, they have formed a southern envelopment of the settlement of Stary Karavan, which lies on the Liman-Slavyansk railway branch and the T-05-14 front-line supply route. From here, there is a direct route to the rear of the enemy grouping defending in the city of Liman and to crossings over the Seversky Donets River leading to the northwestern forefield of Slavyansk—the settlement of Raigorodok.

To the south, through a belt of swampy forested areas with numerous ponds, there is access to the Seversky Donets River, to the line of Ukrainian Armed Forces barriers at Starodubovka-Piskunovka on its right bank.

Complete operational freedom of action for the Russian grouping to respond to any actions by the Ukrainian Armed Forces command in this sector.

Translator note: That red bar with circular links separates the areas of responsibility of the West and South Groups of forces: