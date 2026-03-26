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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
17h

Yep, we're going to have a buffer zone from Russia to Poland, Romania, Hungary and the Black Sea. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
12h

😀 😃

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