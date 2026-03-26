Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group of forces, as a result of ongoing and decisive actions, have established control over the settlement of Shevyakovka in Kharkov Oblast."

Buffer Zone: Volchansk - Degtyarnoe - Melovoe. Legend on the right: The yellow line represents the line of combat contact July 17, 2025.

Kharkov Oblast (Northeast). Area of the buffer zone.

Notable activity by the Russian Armed Forces on the northeastern sector of the Kharkov direction: on March 24, the settlement of Peschanoe was liberated (near Degtyarnoe), and on March 26, to the south, units of the 83rd Motorized Rifle Regiment established control over the settlement of Shevyakovka (50°12′47″ N 37°35′26″ E, population 33 in 2001), located 2 kilometers from the border with the Russian Federation.

To the north of the settlement of Shevyakovka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have equipped a border covering hub at Rublenoe - Reznikovo - Komissarovo - Ustinovka, to the west of which there is no developed road network to the Plotva River (the Zakharovka-Blagodatnoe area). From the Shevyakovka bridgehead, a number of ravines and two front-line supply routes extend: Komissarovo-Rublenoe-Artelnoe and Komissarovo-Ustinovka-Olkhovatka. By advancing to the Reznikovo-Komissarovo area and onto the Ustinovka-Olkhovatka front-line supply route, formations of the "North" Group roup, through flanking envelopments, will force the enemy to withdraw to the west.



These actions may be supporting the main advance along the T-21-04 highway Chugunovka - Prikolotnoe, along the base of the Degtyarnoe - Olkhovatka - Bely Kolodez triangle, by cutting off the northwestern protrusion with a deep northern envelopment of the transport hub of Prikolotnoe - Veliky Burluk.