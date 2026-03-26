Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group, as a result of ongoing and decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Nikiforovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka. Yellow line with red dots: Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

Slavyansk Direction, area of Seversk to Raigorodok. Yellow dashed line: Line of Combat Contact November 24, 2025. Blue barrier line: 1st Slavyansk - Konstantinovka line of defense.

The Russian Armed Forces are bringing to a final phase a most elegant (in operational terms) operation to destroy the 1st Slavyansk-Kramatorsk defensive line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On March 19, the settlement of Fedorovka 2 was liberated, and on March 25, assault units of the "South" army group liberated the settlement of Nikiforovka (48°46′10″ N 37°53′47″ E, population 645 in 2001). Thus, forward Russian Armed Forces units have occupied areas that provide access to the high ground of the broad watershed of the Bakhmutka and Kazenny Torets rivers, in the area of the ridge and its reverse slopes, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces have equipped the 2nd defensive line of the Slavyansk-Druzhkovka agglomeration.



To the north remain the main stronghold areas of the 1st Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive line, mainly the settlements of Rai-Aleksandrovka and Nikolaevka. Having cut off the Rai-Aleksandrovka area from the right flank by reaching the C051419 front-line supply route, Russian units gain the ability to apply pressure on it from three directions: Kaleniki to Rai-Aleksandrovka, Nikiforovka to Rai-Aleksandrovka, and an envelopment along the Fedorovka 2 - Dibrova - Sukhaya ravine - Rai-Aleksandrovka axis.

Supporting actions are likely to the north: from Zakutnoe to Krivaya Luka, and from the advance of formations from the neighboring "West" Group along the Dibrova (there are two Dibrovas in this area, don't get confused) to Piskunovka axis.

Such actions threaten to encircle the left flank of the 1st Ukrainian Armed Forces' Slavyansk-Kramatorsk defensive line and force the enemy to withdraw to the second line, covering themselves with blocking/cut-off positions, the center of which appears to be the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Yurkovka - Nikanorovka - Malinovka.

Pay attention to the yellow dashed lines on the large scale maps (the first 2 maps)—these are the contours of the line of contact from October 10, 2025, and from November 24, 2025. A clear demonstration of how the "Seversk direction, which had been marking time for a year and a half," now makes a leap and advances far to the west. Everything in its time, in accordance with the General Staff's plan.