Kharkov Oblast, Northeast. Area of the buffer zone.

Buffer Zone: Volchansk - Degtyarnoe - Melovoe. Legend on the right: The yellow line represents the line of combat contact July 17, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlement of Peschanoe in Kharkov Oblast."

The Russian Armed Forces are expanding the buffer zone in sectors where Ukrainian territory protrudes eastward, forming convenient bridgeheads for mobile groups to shell Russian territory. On March 24, control was established over the settlement of Peschanoe (50°25′41″ N 37°21′03″ E, population 28 in 2001).



The rural settlement of Peschanoe is located near the Russian state border, between the settlements of Nesternoe and Shabelnoe (under Ukrainian Armed Forces control). It lies in the area of a conditional triangle, with its base along the Volchansk - Bely Kolodez - Prikolotnoe - Olkhovatka line, which protrudes deeply to the northeast, forming a wedge with its apex directed toward Belgorod Oblast.



The immediate task of the "North" Group, apparently, is to cut off this protrusion along the Volchya River.



Subsequently, the bridgehead in the Degtyarnoe - Varvarovka - Zemlyanki sector could serve as a starting line for a medial splitting direction, should the Russian Armed Forces conduct an offensive on converging axes: Chugunovka - Prikolotnoe and Volchansk - Bely Kolodez.