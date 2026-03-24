Assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces are methodically "dismantling" the enemy's fortified area, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces established in the city of Konstantinovka. The main axes for Russian assault units to approach the city are positioned from three directions: eastern — Novodmitrovka, southeastern — Michurina Farming Cooperative, and western — Berestok.



In the eastern direction, assault groups are operating from two main axes: toward the settlements of Nikolaevka, Chervonoe, Podolskoe; to the north along the Rakit ridge toward the settlement of Stenki; and more south toward the settlements of Molocharka and Novodmitrovka, enveloping the fortified area along the bed of the Gruzskaya River.

In the southeastern direction, assault groups on the right flank have entered the urban development from the Metallurg Farming Cooperative — Shanghai (Shankay on the map) Pond line, advancing along Minskaya and Toretskaya Streets into the private residential quarters. The center of this direction, along the left bank of the Krivoy Torets River, is advancing along Promyshlennaya Street, enveloping the Ukrainsky Khutor area, while the left flank advances along the ponds from Osipenko Street to Geroyev Truda Street.

In the western direction, assault groups are clearing the Krasny Oktyabr and Ilinovka areas in the direction of Krasny Gorodok, while on the left flank they are pinning down the enemy in the Artema ravine area and the settlement of Dolgaya Balka, preventing the enemy from acting against the left flank of the Russian Armed Forces grouping storming the city.