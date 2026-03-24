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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
13hEdited

Watching the Charlie Foxtrot in the middle east and how the USSA and Israhell are indiscriminately bombing civilians, gives one deep respect for Russia, and how they prosecute the SMO. The chickenshit Israelis and muricans don't have the guts to do what the RAF does, by going street by street. The chickenshit murican military just drops bombs from 40,000 feet on civilians. It takes a special kind of cowardice and lack of humanity, to think that's okay.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
17h

😀 😃

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