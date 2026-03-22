Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of decisive actions, units of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlement of Potapovka in Sumy Oblast."

Sumy to Kharkov

Glukhov sector of the Sumy Direction. The pink colored area represents the current expansion of the buffer zone in this area. The purple line represents the pre-conflict border between Russia and Ukraine as well as the course of the Kleven River.

In the north of Sumy Oblast, combat operations continue in the border zone. On March 17, control was established over the large settlement of Sopych, and on March 22, control was established over the settlement of Potapovka (51°49′24″ N 34°24′38″ E, population 41 in 2001), located to the south.

The rural settlement of Potapovka is situated on the right bank of the Kleven River, along which the Russian state border runs, on a local elevation with a height of 207 meters above sea level, from which the swampy meadow lowland to the west is controlled.



The enemy has withdrawn beyond the lowland to the Bachevsk - Chervony Pakhar - Korenek line, leaving covering detachments in the Delnitsy tract.



The Russian Armed Forces have formed a border buffer zone with flanks enveloping the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense sector of Tolstodubovo - Sukhodol - Kucherovka. This bridgehead has the potential to carry out flanking envelopments and a central wedge advance to expand the buffer zone across the entire territory of the district south of the M-02 highway. The district itself, with its well-developed road network, tracts, isolated forested areas, and a protrusion extending eastward, is a convenient space for the enemy to use mobile MLRS groups and unmanned systems to strike targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.