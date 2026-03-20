Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group, as a result of ongoing operations, have liberated the settlement of Fedorovka 2 in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka. Yellow line with red dots: Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

Slavyansk Direction, area of Seversk to Raigorodok. Yellow dashed line: Line of Combat Contact November 24, 2025. Blue barrier line: 1st Slavyansk - Konstantinovka line of defense.

Units of the "South" Group are splitting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense through alternating advances on the flanks of operational sectors and are reaching positions that allow them to create a serious threat to the stronghold areas of the enemy's defensive line protecting the forefield of the Slavyansk fortified area—the settlements of Rai-Alexandrovka and Orekhovatka. Both settlements are transport hubs where radial and front-line supply roads intersect, providing supply and maneuver for enemy units.

On March 17, the settlement of Kaleniki was liberated, severing communication and coordination between the enemy grouping operating on the left flank of the defense and the central sector and right flank.



On March 19, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Fedorovka 2 (48°45′48″ N 37°51′03″ E, population 84 in 2001). To the east, an assault is underway on the large settlement of Nikiforovka, and the liberation of Fedorovka 2 will allow for the completion of its liberation. From the settlement of Fedorovka 2, along the Pugachev Yar ravine, Russian units advancing to the C-051419 front-line supply route (about 3 kilometers) sever the coordination between the Rai-Aleksandrovka area and the enemy's right flank of defense, where, relying on the Seversky Donets-Donbas canal, the enemy is defending on the Orekhovatka - Nikanorovka - Yurkovka sector.

Having cut off the Rai-Aleksandrovka area from its flanks, the Russian Armed Forces will gain a favorable configuration for storming this area. The advance of "South" group formations to the Kaleniki - Rai-Alexandrovka line creates a threat to the entire Ukrainian Armed Forces defense sector located to the north, along the right bank of the Seversky Donets River.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' group of forces, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Konstantinovka to Dobropole

The "South" Group is approaching the Slavyansk-Konstantinovka fortified area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the east, while the neighboring "Center" Group, with its right flank, is forming deep envelopments operating to the southwest. Formations operating in this sector are reaching Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive positions located on the Druzhkovka - Novonikolaevka - Zolotoy Kolodez line, along the beds of the Gruzskaya and Kazennyi Torets rivers.

On March 19, the settlement of Pavlovka (48°31′37″ N 37°24′36″ E, population 42 in 2001) was liberated. In this settlement and in the settlement of Priyut, the enemy positioned forces covering the Raiyskoe - Torskoe - Krasny Kut line.

By advancing to this line, Russian units create a barrier against enemy actions targeting Russian units approaching the city of Konstantinovka from the southwest, in the Stepanovka - Dolgaya Balka - Berestok sector. They will also create a bridgehead for further operations against the settlement of Druzhkovka.