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WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
5h

Ain't no stopping us now, we're on the move. - old song

Not confirmed 100% but if those Israeli rabid dogs have bombed Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the one Russia supposedly has an s400 minding it, then Russia must consider this action an Act of War and bomb the fuck out of Dimona Nuclear Power Plant in Israel. In June during the 12 day war Russia warned hands-off. No excuses for Russia not to go all in with Iran before these bastard Americans nuke the country.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
8h

😀 😃

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