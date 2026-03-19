Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov congratulated the command and personnel of the 283rd Motorized Rifle Regiment on the liberation of the settlement of Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Kupyansk (southern direction) to Izyum; The yellow line represents the line of combat contact April 20th, 2025 and the orange area is the area of activity.

North Donetsk Direction; Junction of the Oskol-Slavyansk-Seversk sections. The demarcation line between the West and South Groups. The yellow line with diagonal dashes represents the line of combat contact as of September 30th, 2025. The orange colored area is the area of activity.

'Servicemen of the regiment, displaying bravery and selflessness, are conducting liberation battles. As a result of professional and decisive actions, the enemy has suffered significant losses and fled. Following combat traditions, you, sparing nothing, defend the interests of our Motherland, and the memory of your feats of arms will remain for centuries,' stated the congratulatory telegram from the Russian Defense Minister."



On March 5 and 6, the Russian Armed Forces liberated two key settlements upon which the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub in the Izyum direction relied: Yarovaya and Sosnovoe.

A bridgehead was prepared for developing the offensive north toward Rubtsy-Oskol, aiming for crossings over the Oskol River, and southwest toward Svyatogorsk, reaching the left bank of the Seversky Donets River at the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense sector of Studenok-Svyatogorsk-Sidorovo. By advancing Russian formations to the Bogorodichnoe-Sidorovo line, a deep operational envelopment of the Slavyansk sector from the north will be formed, threatening to reach the rear of the agglomeration.



Such an advance by Russian formations is possible if the threat from the right flank—from the Koroviy Yar - Rubtsy - Krymki area—is eliminated, and crossings over the Oskol River in the area of the Oskol settlement are blocked, which would deprive the enemy of the ability to maneuver reserves from the right bank.

In order to accomplish this operational task, the "West" Group, with its left flank, began moving in the direction from Novoselovka to Rubtsy. On March 18, units of the 283rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 144th Guards Motorized Rifle Division liberated the settlement of Aleksandrovka (49°06′56″ N 37°35′25″ E, population 500 in 2001) and reached the border of the Donetsk People's Republic and Kharkov Oblast. Ahead lies a well-fortified enemy defensive hub, relying on the defense areas of Koroviy Yar - Rubtsy - Krymki, which covers access to crossings and the road network along clearings and paths in the Izyum pine forest.