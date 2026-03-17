

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group, as a result of ongoing operations, have established control over the settlement of Sopych in Sumy Oblast."

Glukhov sector of the Sumy Direction. The pink colored area represents the current expansion of the buffer zone in this area. The purple line represents the pre-conflict border between Russia and Ukraine as well as the course of the Kleven River.

The change of operational periods (as the Russian Armed Forces refer to the seasonal periods for operating equipment and weaponry) from the autumn-winter to the spring-summer period requires commanders and chiefs at all levels to carry out a series of logistical support measures and adjust equipment and weaponry operating procedures. All of this necessitates allocating forces and resources for the transportation, storage, distribution, and commissioning of various material and technical supplies, as well as performing maintenance on equipment and weaponry. This places a strain on the transportation supply system and its protection from the enemy. In connection with this, the pace of advance naturally slows, without loss of operational initiative.



In the north of Sumy Oblast (conventionally, the Glukhov sector), combat operations continue in the border zone, and on March 17, control was established over the settlement of Sopych (51°50′54″ N 34°21′43″ E, population in 2025: 22 people). It is located on the right bank of the Kleven River, along whose course the state border with the Russian Federation runs. The settlement contains a military camp of military unit 9953 of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (the 5th Sumy Border Detachment of brigade level). A border crossing was equipped here, which was within the area of responsibility of the Sumy Border Detachment. In 2018, by order of the Government of Ukraine, the border crossing was closed.

To the south lies the settlement of Potapovka, where the enemy has established a defense area separating the Sopych bridgehead from the Bobylevka-Chervonaya Zarya buffer zone sector.



The "North" Group is forming a buffer zone south of the M-02 highway, with flank envelopments towards the enemy's defense sector of Tolstodubovo - Sukhodol - Kucherovka. On March 17, a long distance strike was carried out by the Russian Armed Forces against the Kucherovka area.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group, as a result of ongoing operations, have liberated the settlement of Kaleniki in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka. Yellow line with red dots: Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

Slavyansk Direction, area of Seversk to Raigorodok. Yellow dashed line: Line of Combat Contact November 24, 2025. Blue barrier line: 1st Slavyansk - Konstantinovka line of defense.

On the Slavyansk sector, formations of the "South" Group have significantly advanced on several sections of the line of contact. The actions are organized straight out of an operational arts textbook: flanking envelopments, then wedge advances in the center that fragment the enemy's defense into smaller sectors, and then—once again—flanking envelopments that force the enemy to withdraw under threat of encirclement.



Significant advances have been made on the Lugovoe-Reznikovka, Petrovskoe-Bondarnoe, and Bondarnoe-Golubovka lines (highlighted on the map). Like snow melting under the rays of the spring sun, the enemy's defense is shrinking under the flanking envelopments of Russian formations.



In the center of the Seversk salient, following the liberation of the settlement of Reznikovka, Russian assault groups reached the left bank of the Sukhaya River and liberated the settlement of Kaleniki (48°50′33″ N 37°54′33″ E, population 65 in 2001). The rural settlement of Kaleniki is located on a front-line supply route connecting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' nodal defense areas in this sector—the settlements of Krivaya Luka and Rai-Alexandrovka.

Relying on the Kaleniki-Reznikovka bridgehead, Russian units gain the ability to advance north toward the settlement of Krivaya Luka (3 kilometers in a straight line) and along the road southwest, through chalk quarries along the Sukhaya River, toward the settlement of Rai-Alexandrovka (5.5 kilometers). This advance creates a serious threat of encirclement for the enemy grouping occupying blocking positions in the sector north of the settlement of Nikiforovka.

Given that reports are coming in of battles for the settlement of Nikiforovka, the enemy will be forced to abandon a large area of territory and withdraw to the Nikolaevka-Rai-Alexandrovka sector. Withdrawing to the Seversky Donets-Donbas canal south of the settlement of Orekhovatka (spelled “Orekhovenka” on the map, but we will get it fixed) will be prevented by Russian units advancing along the M-03 highway toward the settlements of Yurkovka and Fedorovka 2.