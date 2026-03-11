Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group, as a result of ongoing operations, have established control over the settlement of Chervonaya Zarya in Sumy Oblast."

Sumy to Kharkov

Glukhov Area of the Sumy Direction. The pink (salmon?) colored area represents the current expansion of the buffer zone in this area. The purple line represents the pre-conflict border between Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian Armed Forces are expanding the buffer zone on the northern sector of the Sumy direction. On March 3, assault groups of the 80th Motorized Rifle Brigade drove the enemy from their positions at the Bobylevka stronghold. On March 11, they established control over Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the abandoned settlement of Chervonaya Zarya (51°45′45″ N 34°26′02″ E, population 4 in 2001). On the Bobylevka - Chervonaya Zarya - Sidorovka line, units of the 80th Motorized Rifle Brigade have occupied starting positions for advancing onto the high ground located to the west, in the direction of the settlement of Ulanovo (elevations on the map are marked with triangles with a numerical height in meters).

The enemy is defending with forces of the 101st Territorial Defense Brigade. This brigade was formed in Lvov Oblast from local nationalists. It participated in battles near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Kleshcheevka. Subsequently, it was transferred to Sumy Oblast to cover a sector of the border. A year ago, on the border with Bryansk Oblast, three servicemen from this brigade surrendered. And at the beginning of the special military operation, the brigade experienced a minor mutiny related to the reluctance of Western Ukrainian nationalists to move into positions under Russian artillery fire.

Here is a helpful list of symbols relating to unit designations and what they mean.



Blue letters and symbols are for the Ukrainian forces while red are used for the Russian forces:



- ОА – combined arms army

- АК – Army Corps

- TA – Tank Army



- гв. – Guards ('Guards' is not a security function, but an honorary title, which is awarded by the President to particularly distinguished units and military formations.),

- о. – separate (independent),

- бр. – brigade,

- д. – division,

- п. – regiment,

- б. – battalion,

- м. – motorized,

- мп. (mid-text) – motor rifle (motorized infantry),

- мп. (end of text) – naval infantry (marines),

- ш. – assault,

- ег. – jäger (light infantry),

- мс – motor rifle (motorized rifle),

- с. – rifle,

- дш. – air assault,

- вд. – airborne,

- пд. – parachute assault,

- ТрО. – territorial defense,

- ПКТ. – territorial control regiment

- СпН. – special purpose (Spetsnaz),

- ОсН – special designation...



### Examples:

- 32 омсбр – 32nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade,

- 117 гв. вдп – 117th Guards Airborne Regiment,

- 3 мб 150 омбр – 3rd Mechanized Battalion, 150th Separate Mechanized Brigade,

- 355 обрмп – 355th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade,

- 150 омпбр – 150th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.



### Unit type flags (shapes indicate unit size; smallest to largest):

- Triangular – battalion,

- Rectangular – regiment,

- Pennant (slanted rectangle) – brigade,

- M-shaped flag – division,

-Rectangular with borders – Army

Visual examples:

101st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the AFU^

80th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade. Territorial Control Regiment (below).