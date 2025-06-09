Sumy Buffer Zone



Combat operations to establish a buffer zone in the Sumy Oblast continue.

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025.

Advanced units of the Russian Armed Forces have reached the outskirts of the settlement of Malaya Korchakovka. Reconnaissance and sabotage activities are underway, and conditions are being prepared for the advancement of the main units.



To the west, in the Tetkino-Novy Put sector, the enemy persists in attempts to break through into Kursk Oblast.



Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are particularly active in this area: mainly the 24th Separate Assault Battalion (near the village of Tetkino) and the 425th Separate Assault Regiment (near the village of Novy Put). All enemy attempts are being thwarted by comprehensive firepower from Russian Armed Forces units guarding this section of the state border.



The Ukrainian military command recognizes the severity of the situation and is deploying additional reserves to the Tetkino-Sudzha sector. On the night of 07.06.2025, the enemy moved one of the few remaining Patriot air defense systems in their arsenal to the city of Sumy. Observing the activity of Russian Aerospace Forces, they prepared an ambush.



The enemy’s target was one of our aircraft (Su-35), whose pilot ejected in time and is now safe.



Russian intelligence has identified the location of the American air defense system within a densely populated residential area of the regional center. Amid the crisis on all fronts of the special military operation, the enemy has resorted to terrorist tactics and provocations, deliberately endangering civilians in their border regions by using them as a "human shield."



The entire operation to down the Russian aircraft was designed for this purpose: to draw the attention of the Russian military command to the Patriot missile launcher and force them to strike residential neighborhoods of the city. Against this backdrop, the enemy aims to launch an information campaign in Western media, diverting global attention from the Kyiv regime’s failures in implementing the Istanbul agreements on prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of the deceased.