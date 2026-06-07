Kharkov Direction (Area of Volchansk to Udy)

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of decisive actions by units of the 'North' Group of forces, control has been established over the settlement of Shevchenko in Kharkov Oblast."



On the Kharkov direction, on the Udy - Glubokoe sector, Russian assault units have taken control of the settlement of Shevchenko (50°21′44″ N 36°12′51″ E, population in 2001 — 13 people). The buffer zone strip of Veterinarnoe - Shevchenko - Granov (liberated on 25.05.26) is under Russian Armed Forces control. The rural settlement of Shevchenko is located on the right bank of the Lopan River. The eastern outskirts, up to the border with the Russian Federation (1.3 km), are swampy terrain. To the northwest, toward the settlement of Veterinarnoe, stretches the swampy Shulyakov Yar ravine. On the western outskirts, toward the settlement of Sosnovka, there are a number of ravines: Osinov Yar, Obivkov Yar, and Sokolova ravine. These are drainages of the Lopan River on the southeastern slope of the watershed of the Udy and Lopan rivers. To the southwest, the settlement of Shevchenko adjoins the large Ukrainian Armed Forces' transport defense hub of Kazachya Lopan.





When commenting on our short summaries, some readers, with sarcasm, draw attention to the size of the settlements whose capture is reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense — and which we convey in map form. Something along the lines of: what kind of war is this, when they announce the capture of villages with populations of 21 or 13 people? Let us explain: there are episodes when battles (very fierce ones) are fought for nameless heights. The military occupies lines and bridgeheads not with the intention of plundering and capturing as many inhabitants as possible to drag into slavery, but with the goal of gaining a tactical or operational advantage over the enemy. And it is in settlements (or in their vicinity) that strongholds or defense areas are established. Because, at a minimum, roads lead to settlements, there are sources of water, and existing buildings are used as an element of engineering defense fortification. Even if that settlement has long been uninhabited and small. When organizing a defense, in a small hamlet of three or four buildings, in the direction of a likely enemy advance, a squad establishes a fighting position and has transport communication with the main base for supply and maneuver. The presence of water sources eliminates a major logistical problem: instead of water, more ammunition or medical supplies can be loaded onto delivery vehicles. And if necessary, if the enemy reaches the positions, they can be filled with personnel and weaponry and, in a short time, re-equipped to a platoon or company level bastion.



In this sense, the settlement of Shevchenko is a convenient tactical position for developing a bridgehead on the high ground of the interfluve. It is connected to the flanks (Veterinarnoe and Granov) by the Shulyakov Yar ravine and a road with a bridge across the Lopan River. Together, these three settlements form a convenient area for any type of combat operations, including preparing conditions for an assault on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense area of Kazachya Lopan. And the threat of this area coming under Russian Armed Forces control forces the enemy to take measures to reinforce the threatened sector, pulling units from other sectors. This is how the "matryoshka" is assembled: from the small to the large. And all elements of the tactical situation, including terrain characteristics, are of great importance.