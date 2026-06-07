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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
5h

😀Big Thanks!😃

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Felipe Pinto's avatar
Felipe Pinto
5h

Many important battles were fought near tiny villages. People are too focused on terrain taken. It is much better for Russia to avoid big cities. Less cover for the Ukrainians, less danger for friendly civilians.

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