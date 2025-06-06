Konstantinovka to Pokrovsk



In the Konstantinovka-Pokrovsk area, activity remains high.

Russian Armed Forces units are destabilizing the defense lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with multidirectional strikes across various sectors.

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Let’s examine the situation from the right to the left flank:



- North of Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk), our units are consolidating positions on the outskirts of both Dyleevkas (the village and the station). (This area is just to the east of where the map cuts off, east of Dzerzhinsk/Toretsk.)



- In the Zarya-Romanovka sector, advances are being made toward the Sukhaya Balka and along the road to Aleksandro-Kalinovo.



-North of the settlement of Aleksandropol, pressure is being applied to a group of AFU strongpoints positioned on the northern slopes of the watershed between the Kalinovka and Bychek rivers.



- Advances are ongoing in the Novoolenovka-Yablonovka direction. Our forward units are securing positions on the outskirts of Yablonovka and establishing security along the Bychek River.



- Pressure continues on the settlement of Popov Yar, where AFU reserves were deployed in late May.



- North of Shevchenko 1, grinding battles are taking place against enemy forces entrenched in defensive positions, which are covering the deployment of AFU reserves. Similar fighting is occurring in the Malinovka-Novoekonomicheskoe sector, centered around Hill 198.4.



- AFU positions are under pressure in the Mirolyubovka-Novoekonomicheskoe direction.



During combat operations, reconnaissance is conducted to assess the enemy’s defensive state and identify weak points. After processing the information and analyzing the situation, a decision is made to "strike" on a chosen sector—advancing, consolidating, and then expanding the foothold along the flanks. This tactic exhausts the enemy’s forces and resources, forcing them to maneuver and counterattack, while simultaneously preserving the lives of our heroic defenders.



South Donetsk



From a Russian Defense Ministry report:

Servicemen of the "East" Group have liberated the settlement of Fyodorovka in the DPR, clearing over 200 structures in total.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity*.

Fyodorovka (Fedorovka) Village (population: ~300, marked with a Russian flag) is located on the banks of the Mokrye Yaly River. After securing the village and reinforcing with the second echelon, it will serve as a stronghold for applying pressure on Komar Village, located 3 km to the north.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 1st, 2025.

Komar Village controls a road network linking the AFU fortified zone (Poddubnoye-Yalta-Alekseevka) with the AFU defensive sector established on the watershed between the Mokrye Yaly and Voronaya rivers, anchored on the Volchya River. (This is a bit hard to see. Look north of “Fedorovka,” which is marked with a Russian flag, then look for “Поддубное”, and move east to find these settlements.) This area connects two key axes—Zaporozhye and Donetsk—and disrupting AFU coordination between them at close range will create significant problems for the enemy.