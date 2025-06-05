The inscription in the box in the center-west portion of the map (near the reserves) reads: "In the first days of June, the enemy withdrew its reserves to the left bank of the Oskol River.” Bottom left: ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

On June 4, 2025, after liberating the settlement of Redkodub and thus expanding their foothold on the dominant heights of the watershed, the Russian Forces continue to exert strong pressure on the enemy. Fighting is ongoing on the outskirts of the settlement of Karpovka (west of Redkodub, partially obscured by a red arrow), where the enemy is defending crossings over the Nitrius River. (In case you are unaware, the Oskol is the large river running down the middle of the map, and the Nitrius is the smaller river directly west of Redkodub.) Advanced RF units, advancing along the watershed ridge while bypassing the settlement of Zelenaya Dolina, are operating in the direction of Shandrigolovo (Shandrylohovo)-Srednee with the aim of destroying crossings and the road junction supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine grouping in Kolodezi-Zelenaya Dolina.



With the advance to the Shandrigolovo-Karpovka-Andreevka line, the RAF gains control over the watershed of the Oskol and Nitrius Rivers, where the AFU’s primary defensive stronghold is established, securing the approaches to the cities of Oskol and Krasny Liman.



Recognizing the threat, the AFU command began transferring a large reserve force to the left bank of the Oskol River in early June and deploying them along the watershed ridge. The terrain, crisscrossed by ravines, rivers, and streams—tributaries of the Oskol—facilitates covert movement into operational zones.



These reserves have been pulled from other sectors, and as they consolidate in their assigned areas, the RAF command is intensifying operations in weakened directions, further destabilizing the AFU’s defenses.



Moreover, if the situation develops favorably on the flanks—the right (Borovaya-Senkovo area) and the left (advancing toward Rubtsy)—and with fire control established over the Oskol River crossings, the RF will pose a threat of encirclement to the entire AFU grouping in this sector. The enemy will not have time to transfer such a large number of personnel and equipment to the right (west) bank of the Oskol. This creates a zugzwang (no win scenario) for the AFU: the more reserves they ferry to the left (east) bank, the greater their eventual losses when this group is cut off.