Area of Responsibility of the South Group; East Kramatorsk Area

Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka ("South" Group area of responsibility). The yellow line with red dots represents the line of contact on October 10th, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group, as a result of ongoing combat operations, have liberated the settlement of Malinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."



On the eastern forefield of the city of Kramatorsk, using the complex terrain, the enemy has prepared several defensive hubs. On the (AFU) left flank: Orekhovatka - Vasilevskaya Pustosh - Nikanorovka.

In the center: the Kruglikov Yar ravine - Pershomarevka - Vasyutinskoe.

On the (AFU) right flank: positions in the area of the Shabalda and Buzinovy Yar ravines, up to the "Belokuzminovsky" regional landscape park.

Across this front, the terrain slopes down toward Kramatorsk, with extended ravines and rock-like upper chalk deposits, oriented in both longitudinal and latitudinal directions.



Assault units of the "South" group are methodically and consistently destroying enemy positions, executing tactical envelopments and outflanking maneuvers, adapting to the terrain, and through the threat of operational or complete encirclement, forcing the enemy to withdraw to the west. On June 30, the village of Malinovka (48°44′21″ N 37°46′59″ E, population 539 in 2001) was liberated. It is located at the headwaters of the Belenkaya River, in the area where the Kruglikov Yar ravine flows into it.

600 meters to the west lies the settlement of Ivanovka, in the area of the "Zmeinaya Gora" (“Snake Mountain”) nature preserve. This is an extended ravine with chalk and basalt deposits.

Basalt boulders up to 5 meters in height are found here. In the area of the settlement of Pershomarevka, the Buzinovy Yar ravine adjoins it. The triangular area of terrain Pershomarevka - Ivanovka - Vasyutinskoe (with Pershomarevka at the western apex), whose sides emanating from it are formed by ravines, creates a convenient configuration of positions for organizing a "fire pocket."

The most likely course of events is for Russian units to reach the bases of the "triangle" (the settlements of Ivanovka and Vasyutinskoe), while simultaneously advancing on the right flank from Yurkovka to Nikanorovka, threatening the rear of enemy positions in the area of the "Zmeinaya Gora" nature reserve and establishing blocking positions along the Dolgenky Gully. On the left flank — to clear positions in the Vasyutinskoe area and, through enveloping actions, to reach the rear of Ukrainian positions in the "Belokuzminovsky" Regional Landscape Park and at the head of the Shabalda ravine.



Combat operations are taking place on complex terrain with a well-developed system of Ukrainian defensive positions.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group advanced into the depth of the enemy's defense and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlements of Rovnoe and Lesnoe in Zaporozhye Oblast."

East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

In the comments, readers ask: "What do you mean by 'the swings?'" To answer, it can be explained in the sense that we give to this image in the summaries. This can be clearly observed in the example of the actions of the "East" Group on the practically straight line of contact on the eastern sector of the Zaporozhye direction:



· On June 27, the settlement of Novoskelevatoe was liberated (RF right flank)



· On June 28, the settlement of Novoselovka was liberated (RF left flank) and then Pisantsy (right flank)



· On June 29, the settlement of Bogodarovka was liberated (left flank)



· And on June 30, the settlements of Lesnoe (47°44′53″ N 35°59′15″ E, population 160 in 2001) and Rovnoe (47°43′08″ N 36°02′06″ E, population 53 in 2001) were liberated, located in the center of the sector

RF Right Flank

Left Flank

Combat operations are being conducted along the entire line of contact, with the goal of occupying advantageous positions and tactical posture for forming bridgeheads and preparing initial lines where forces and assets are accumulated for storming the enemy's nodal defense areas, which are located (as a rule) in settlements. Therefore, these actions appear as thrusts (and in essence, they are) on one or another sector, where they create a threat to the enemy's defense system areas. And to eliminate these threats, the Ukrainian command is forced to constantly maneuver forces and assets from the depth and along the defensive line. This rocking back and forth is what we call "the swings" and "the splits" for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



The village of Lesnoe is located on the right bank of the Solenaya River, which flows into the Verkhnyaya Tersa River 2 kilometers later. Two kilometers to the northwest lies the Ukrainian Armed Forces' nodal defense area of Lyubitskoe, located on the T-04-08 highway. Approximately half a kilometer to the north is the regional anti-tank ditch of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense system on the Zaporozhye direction.



The village of Rovnoe is located on one of the headwaters of the Verkhnyaya Tersa River, 1.5 km from the village of Dolinka, which together with the settlement of Kopani forms a defensive hub protecting the radial road O-081344, leading to the Svoboda area located on the T-04-08 highway.

Another salient has been formed, with its apex at Kopani and its base at Danilovka-Egorovka, extending 13 kilometers. The enemy's defensive positions at the base of the salient are built relying on the Panyutinskaya ravine. Operational flanking advances toward Lyubitskoe and Egorovka, with a tactical envelopment of the Dolinka-Kopani hub, will allow Russian units to reach the Lyubitskoe-Omelnik line, splitting the Ukrainian defense and cutting the strategic T-04-08 rocade in this direction.