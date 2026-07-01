Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
2h

😀Thanks Big😃

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jsarnak's avatar
jsarnak
2h

Thanks, great detail!!

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