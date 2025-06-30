ЛБС=Line of Combat Contact

The left flank of the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the Donetsk axis (responsibility of the "Center" Group), in coordination with the right flank of the Zaporozhye axis ("East" Group), continues active supporting and offensive operations along the entire Krasnoarmeysk-Temirovka sector.



Enemy sources confirm advances by Russian Armed Forces assault groups across several areas (from north to south):



- Along the railway line, south of Chunishino, they entered the village of Novoukrainka (not the one liberated yesterday, another village with a duplicate name—common in the area; active sectors are highlighted in orange on the map; look below Pokrovsk/Покровск in the northeastern corner of the map). The line of contact is stabilizing along the Peschanoye-Lysovka axis, where two months ago the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted a counterattack toward Novonikolaevka to cut off the Kotlino salient.



- Pressure on strongpoints near Muravka, advancing toward Novopavlovka.

If our units block Novopavlovka before the AFU grouping escapes the Alekseevka pocket, they will be trapped in the Volchya-Solenaya interfluve, making retreat with equipment nearly impossible.



- West of Dachnoe (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast, not the one next to Pokrovsk), our forces crossed the Volchya River and are approaching the Dachnoe-Novopavlovka road to secure the Kalmychkova and Orekhovaya gullies—key AFU withdrawal routes from the Alekseevka pocket.



- They also crossed the Mokrye Yaly River, entering Poddubnoye. Enemy reports indicate up to 80% of the village is under Russian control.



- There was an additional advance 4 km toward Voskresenka, further widening the front.



As noted in the June 29 summary, the operational goal remains a broad-front advance to the Russian state border (Dnepropetrovsk).



The enemy will likely redeploy reserves to these sectors, but by early July, we expect retaliatory strikes by our forces in other zones to exploit weakened AFU positions.

Translator note: Russia needs to do something about all of these Ukrainian settlements with the same darn name…