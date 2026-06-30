Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
6h

Thank you for the sitrep!!

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Neil Hughes's avatar
Neil Hughes
3h

Excellent detail again 👍👍

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