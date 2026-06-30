Slavyansk to Zaporozhye road transport network. The white lines with black dashes represents railroads while the red and orange lines represent highways.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group advanced into the depth of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Bogodarovka in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast."

From June 27 to June 29, units of the "East" Group liberated three settlements on the right flank of the Zaporozhye direction (at the junction with the Dnepropetrovsk direction): on June 27 — Novoskelevatoe, on June 28 — Pisantsy, and on June 29 — Bogodarovka (47°57′06″ N 36°12′47″ E, population 70 in 2001).

A bridgehead is being formed on the left bank of the Volchya River, in front of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Pokrovskoe. In the forefield of the settlement of Pokrovskoe, located on the right bank of the river, on the opposite side are the villages of Dobropasovo, Alexandrovka, Bogodarovka, and Pisantsy. The enemy equipped forward defense areas here to protect Pokrovskoe from the most dangerous — southern — direction. And by the end of June, the enemy still holds only one area — Alexandrovka. The Volchya River forms a wide bend in this area: from the bridge on the C041411 road (to the east) to the dam on the western outskirts of the settlement of Alexandrovka, the chord is about 6.5 kilometers. Alexandrovka has three crossings to Pokrovskoe: two road bridges (one, near the cheese factory, has been destroyed) and a dam on the western outskirts of Alexandrovka.

Crossings from the village of Alexandrovka to the settlement of Pokrovskoe.

All crossings are still controlled by the Ukrainian garrison. Northwest of the settlement of Pisantsy, the railway bridge is under the fire control of Russian units.

After the liberation of the administrative center of Alexandrovka, a convenient bridgehead will be formed (with its flanks protected by the river), allowing operations both in the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk directions. A broad-front advance onto the right bank of the Volchya River, the blockade and destruction of the enemy in the Pokrovskoe hub will seriously complicate the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the southeastern salient of the Dnepropetrovsk direction. An advance from Pokrovskoe toward Chaplino cuts off the Gavrilovka - Prosyanaya hub. And the liberation of the settlement of Novopavlovka and an advance on the transport hub of Vladimirovka-Demurino will block the transport network supplying the southern Dnepropetrovsk direction and the northern face of the Zaporozhye direction.