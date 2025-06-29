From the Russian Ministry of Defense report: “Through determined and decisive operations, units of the "Center" Group have liberated the settlement of Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.”

ЛБС=Line of Combat Contact. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

After securing the interfluve between the Volchya and Mokrye Yaly (Мокрые Ялы) rivers, Russian Armed Forces units advanced to the state border between the Russian Federation and Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Oblast. This segment of the border follows the Volchya (Волчья) River’s course from Novoukrainka to the village of Yalta. West of Dachnoe (Mezhevsky district, Dnepropetrovsk Oblast)—a critical node controlling the supply route to Novopavlovka—Russian forces have disrupted logistics for Ukrainian units trapped in the pocket between Petrovskogo (Orekhovo) and Novoukrainka.



With Novoukrainka (population: ~40) now under control, Russian forward elements have reached the state border on the Volchya’s right (north) bank. Ukrainian units in partial encirclement north of Zeleny Kut must now retreat toward Filiya through a 4-km-wide corridor along the Orekhovaya (Ореховая) gully, which remains under sustained Russian artillery fire.



The full clearance of Russian territory between Petrovskogo (Orekhovo) and Zaporozhye is expected imminently.