East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Directions (Area of Pokrovskoe - Vasilkovka - Volnyansk - Orekhov). The purple dashed line represents the border between Oblasts.

Zaporozhye Direction (Zaporozhye - Pokrovskoe - Orekhov)

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Assault troops of the 38th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group have liberated the settlement of Novoselovka in Zaporozhye Oblast, driving the enemy from fortified positions.



During the battles, the following were destroyed:



▫️ over a platoon of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel,



▫️ six armored fighting vehicles,



▫️ 12 other types of vehicles,



▫️ more than ten ground-based robotic complexes,



▫️ 23 hexacopters of the 'Baba Yaga' type"



The "East" Group "swings" along the entire front of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Novonikolaevka - Orekhov defensive line.



On June 27, the settlement of Novoskelevatoe was liberated on the right flank,

and on June 28, by advancing along the T-08-14 road for nearly 4 kilometers, the settlement of Novoselovka (47°36′57″ N 35°59′59″ E, population 540 in 2001) was liberated on the left flank.

Another wedge driven into the enemy's defense and the formation of the Lugovskoe salient, with its bases at Novoselovka and Malaya Tokmachka. To the nodal Ukrainian area of Omelnik on the strategic T-04-08 rocade, along which the enemy's defense areas and hubs are located, forming the Novonikolaevka - Orekhov defensive line, is about 4.5 kilometers. The approach to the highway is covered by enemy strongholds in the Egorovka area and blocking positions relying on the Gusyachaya and Durnaya ravines.

To the north lies the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense area of Kopani on the radial road O-081344, which blocks access to the T-04-08 highway. It is likely that the next action will be to advance to this area and eliminate it. The wedges driven into the enemy's defense in the Kopani and Novoselovka areas will force the enemy (under threat of flanking envelopments) to withdraw to the line of the anti-tank ditch. Northeast of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Orekhov defensive hub, a large Russian bridgehead of Novoselovka - Kopani will appear, allowing Russian units to develop wide envelopments to the northwest toward the enemy's defensive hub of Lyubitskoe - Obshchee - Nikolskoe, and to the southwest into the Omelnik - Chervonaya Krinitsa area, breaking through into the flank and rear of the Orekhov defensive hub.