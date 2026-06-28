Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Directions (Area of Pokrovskoe - Vasilkovka - Volnyansk - Orekhov). The purple dashed line represents the border between Oblasts.

East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

Zaporozhye Direction (Zaporozhye - Pokrovskoe - Orekhov)

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Assault units of the 36th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 'East' Group have liberated the settlement of Novoskelevatoe in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast, pushing Ukrainian formations out of their occupied lines on the western bank of the Gaichur River."

The command of the "East" Group is developing operations to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Novonikolaevka - Orekhov defensive line and is forming bridgeheads for the elimination of defense hubs and areas in the forefield of this line.



In early June (June 4, 2026), through ongoing operations on the left flank (the southern face of the area of responsibility), units of the group consolidated in the Komsomolskoe - Charivnoe area.

And at the end of the month, on June 27, the settlement of Novoskelevatoe (47°56′14″ N 36°11′25″ E, population 50 in 2001) was liberated. It is located on the western (left) bank of the Gaichur River and directly adjoins the settlement of Pisantsy, which is located on the opposite bank of the river, at the point where it makes a wide bend before flowing into the Volchya River.



Novoskelevatoe - Pisantsy - Bogodarovka is a Ukrainian Armed Forces defense area protecting the right flank of the settlement of Pokrovskoe — the main defensive hub of the southeastern zone of Dnepropetrovsk Oblast. The strategic H-15 rocade (Donetsk - Zaporozhye), which connects the Ukrainian Armed Forces' base defense hub in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast — Gavrilovka - Malomikhailovka - Velikomikhailovka — has been cut in the Novoskelevatoe area.

The operational bridgehead of Tikhoe - Dobropasovo - Novoskelevatoe provides the command of the "East" Group with operational freedom to choose the direction of advance. The enemy will be forced to withdraw part of its forces and assets from other directions in order to contain the advance of Russian assault groups on a broad front from the Gavrilovka area on its left flank to the Volnoe - Zelenoe - Boykovoe hub.