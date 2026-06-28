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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
13h

Ukraine has been the welfare state/money pit of the West for decades. Witness the vast defenses built by foreign dollars over the last 20 years or so that are being dismantled piece by piece by the RAF. The collective West is in a panic, as can be seen by their endless propaganda and blatant lies, because they can see that Russia is winning the SMO. Russia is being very thorough with their inexorable movement to the west, in order to make sure that this cancer, called, the collective Nazi West, does not resurrect in the future. God Bless Russia!

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jsarnak's avatar
jsarnak
11h

Living in the US, I have given up on even so called alternative media. Many channels have so obviously accepted huge amounts of Jewish Oligarch money to sway their "reporting". None will ever admit it but it has become obvious

Zinderneuf you have become the only channel I try to check in everyday for the updates of the actual battlefield. Thank you and everyone you work with for bringing a little sanity to the wild and crazy world.

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