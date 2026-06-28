Brief Frontline Report – June 28th, 2026
Summary by Marat Khairullin and Mikhail Popov
Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Assault units of the 36th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 'East' Group have liberated the settlement of Novoskelevatoe in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast, pushing Ukrainian formations out of their occupied lines on the western bank of the Gaichur River."
The command of the "East" Group is developing operations to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Novonikolaevka - Orekhov defensive line and is forming bridgeheads for the elimination of defense hubs and areas in the forefield of this line.
In early June (June 4, 2026), through ongoing operations on the left flank (the southern face of the area of responsibility), units of the group consolidated in the Komsomolskoe - Charivnoe area.
And at the end of the month, on June 27, the settlement of Novoskelevatoe (47°56′14″ N 36°11′25″ E, population 50 in 2001) was liberated. It is located on the western (left) bank of the Gaichur River and directly adjoins the settlement of Pisantsy, which is located on the opposite bank of the river, at the point where it makes a wide bend before flowing into the Volchya River.
Novoskelevatoe - Pisantsy - Bogodarovka is a Ukrainian Armed Forces defense area protecting the right flank of the settlement of Pokrovskoe — the main defensive hub of the southeastern zone of Dnepropetrovsk Oblast. The strategic H-15 rocade (Donetsk - Zaporozhye), which connects the Ukrainian Armed Forces' base defense hub in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast — Gavrilovka - Malomikhailovka - Velikomikhailovka — has been cut in the Novoskelevatoe area.
The operational bridgehead of Tikhoe - Dobropasovo - Novoskelevatoe provides the command of the "East" Group with operational freedom to choose the direction of advance. The enemy will be forced to withdraw part of its forces and assets from other directions in order to contain the advance of Russian assault groups on a broad front from the Gavrilovka area on its left flank to the Volnoe - Zelenoe - Boykovoe hub.
Ukraine has been the welfare state/money pit of the West for decades. Witness the vast defenses built by foreign dollars over the last 20 years or so that are being dismantled piece by piece by the RAF. The collective West is in a panic, as can be seen by their endless propaganda and blatant lies, because they can see that Russia is winning the SMO. Russia is being very thorough with their inexorable movement to the west, in order to make sure that this cancer, called, the collective Nazi West, does not resurrect in the future. God Bless Russia!
Living in the US, I have given up on even so called alternative media. Many channels have so obviously accepted huge amounts of Jewish Oligarch money to sway their "reporting". None will ever admit it but it has become obvious
Zinderneuf you have become the only channel I try to check in everyday for the updates of the actual battlefield. Thank you and everyone you work with for bringing a little sanity to the wild and crazy world.