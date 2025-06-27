Report from the Russian Ministry of Defense: Units of the "West" group of forces have liberated the settlement of Novaya Kruglyakovka in Kharkov region through decisive combat operations. Russian troops continue advancing in the difficult Senkovo-Borovaya-Zelenyi Gai sector.

ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The small village of Novaya Kruglyakovka (spelled "Kruhlyakovka" on the map, population approximately 70) is strategically located on the right bank of the Lozovaya River, forming part of the Ukrainian defensive line at Senkovo-Borovaya-Zelenyi Gai that covers river crossings to the right bank of the Oskol River. Our forces have reached the Oskol River and now control the bridge at Senkovo-Kruglyakovka, as well as key railroad and highway routes connecting the Kupyansk and Izyum operational directions.

The enemy considered the Kruglyakovka-Lozovaya sector to be a weak point in our defensive positions south of Kupyansk. The Ukrainian command planned converging attacks from Kurilovka-Kuzemovka and Borovaya-Zelenyi Gai-Kuzemovka with the goal of encircling our forces in Kruglyakovka through deep envelopment, reaching the Zherebets River line and cutting off the Kupyansk direction from Izyum. This would have allowed them to secure crossings over the Oskol Reservoir and restore lateral communications along the railroad and highway network.



Through offensive actions in the Kolodezi-Redkobub-Petrovskoe (Grekovka) area, our command constrained the enemy's initiative while creating a possibility of ours breaking through toward Rubtsy-Oskol. This forced Ukrainian forces to redeploy their reserves to the left bank of the Oskol River in the Oskol-Borovaya sector and take up defensive positions south of Borovaya.



The liberation of Novaya Kruglyakovka represents an expansion of our salient's left flank to the Borovaya-Borovskaya Andreevka-Zelenyi Gai line, further strengthening our operational position in this sector.