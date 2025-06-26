From the report of the Russian Ministry of Defense:



-Units of the "Center" Group continued their advance into enemy defensive positions and liberated the settlement of Novosergeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.



-Through active and decisive operations, units of the "East" Group liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People's Republic.

ЛБС=Line of Combat Contact

Yesterday we wished success to our fighters in these sectors - today we receive this news! The development of events follows the precise logic of the operational situation.



Novosergeevka



This small village (approx. 350 residents) in the responsibility of the "Center" Group is located on the right bank of the Solenaya River. Its liberation enables flanking maneuvers against the Udachnoe defensive area and relieves pressure near Kotlino. With subsequent advances toward Muravka, this also will pressure the Novopavlovka area - which is also being approached from the south - while disrupting the Zaporozhye-Yalta-Zvezda (Zirka) triangle.



The operational flexibility allows the "Center" Group's command to adapt tactics to changing conditions while maintaining clear objectives. Recall that just months ago, enemy forces were preparing a flanking counterattack near Shevchenko (the one near Pokrovsk, there are several Shecvhenkos) to eliminate the Kotlino salient. Our fighters withstood all AFU counterattacks, exhausted them defensively, and now advance systematically - destabilizing enemy defenses through alternating flank strikes while the "East" grouping maintains pressure along the Yalta-Shevchenko line.



Shevchenko



This village (pop. 1,200) in the respinsibility of the "East" Group lies in lowlands near the Shirokaya Ravine connecting to the Voronaya River. It's notable for its lithium deposit located on its northeastern outskirts (0.8 km², 13.8 million tons of ore) containing rare earth elements: niobium, tantalum, beryllium, and rubidium.



This was a heavily fortified area with heights protecting its flanks. Its capture provides access to dominant heights along the Mokrye Yaly-Voronaya-Volchya watershed up to the border village of Voskresenka, located on the border between Ukraine and Russian territory. An offensive in this direction is possible, during which they will enter the village of Maliyevka (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast). As in the case of the Center group, the operational space allows for a number of solutions, depending on the situation. One of them is the approach to the village of Kamyshevakha and the partial cutting of the Ivanovka-Temirovka defense line into two parts.