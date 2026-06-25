Sumy Direction; Area of the Buffer Zone (Sudzha). The pink area is the buffer zone. The green line was the line of combat contact back on May 31st, 2025. The orange colored area is the area of activity.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "During an ongoing offensive operation, units of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 44th Army Corps of the 'North' group of forces took control of the settlement of Ivolzhanskoe. The village is located on the bank of the Oleshnya River, 25 km from Sumy. Before the assault, servicemen destroyed enemy strike UAVs, and unmanned systems and artillery crews suppressed the positions of Ukrainian nationalists from a separate airmobile brigade. Having consolidated in Ivolzhanskoe, the fighters began clearing buildings and basements. Attempting to hold the outskirts, the Ukrainian command committed additional reserves to the battle, but they were destroyed by fire."



After the Russian Armed Forces threw out the bands of Ukrainian Nazis from Kursk Oblast, the advance of units of the "North" Group on the Sumy direction has not stopped. On the Yunakovka - Sumy axis, the enemy, relying on settlements, has created several defense sectors, which in coordination constitute several lines (zones) covering the regional center from all directions. One such defensive hub — Khrapovshchina - Kiyanitsa - Ivolzhanskoe - Pisarevka — is equipped along the northern sector of the line of contact, relying on the Oleshnya River.

Its flanks are defined by the roads C-191506 (Khrapovshchina - Mogritsa on the right) and H-07 (Pisarevka - Sumy on the left). To the south, up to the Bititsa-Pushkarevka-Stetskovka line, there are forests and forest clearings with virtually no settlements, only dirt roads and open terrain. The terrain is an elevated interfluve of the Oleshnya River (which turns south and flows into the Psel River) and the Psel River. It is flat with small folds along the Poroz River and the Bolshoy Dymov Yar ravine, swampy in many places.



On June 24, units of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment "chopped" through this defensive hub at its center and took control of the settlement of Ivolzhanskoe (51°04′11″ N 34°52′38″ E, population 231 in 2001). Upstream along the Oleshnya River, at a distance of about 1.5 km, lies the settlement of Kiyanitsa; downstream at a distance of 2 km lies the village of Pisarevka. In this section of the river, several dams have been constructed, forming large ponds resembling lakes in size — Ivolzhanskoe Lake, Pisarevskoe Lake, and Kiyanitsa Pond. The depth of Ivolzhanskoe Lake does not exceed 4 meters, and there are numerous springs feeding into it. The settlement is surrounded by a forested area (predominantly oak, as well as maple and pine). It is located on both banks of the Oleshnya River. Nearby passes the national highway Kiev — Sumy — Yunakovka H-07.



The positions in the settlement of Ivolzhanskoe (after consolidation and saturation with personnel and weaponry) allow Russian units to execute envelopments of the left flank of the Ukrainian defense (Khoten - Pisarevka) and the right flank (Kiyanitsa - Khrapovshchina). Assessing the operational configuration in this sector as critical, the Ukrainian command has brought up additional reserves and, quite likely, will counterattack.

Ivolzhanskoe Lake. View of the settlement from the left bank.

Pisarevskoe Lake. View of the right bank.

Road from the settlement of Ivolzhanskoe to the village of Pisarevka (right bank of the river).