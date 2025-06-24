Russian Ministry of Defense: Units of the "South" Group have liberated the settlement of Dyleevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive actions.

ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

There are two settlements named "Dyleevka" in this area:

- A railway station village (approximately 200 residents)



- The village of Dyleevka, located northeast of the station (approximately 400 residents).



The village of Dyleevka has already been liberated, while the cleanup operation in the railway station village is nearing completion.



The village of Dyleevka is situated in a lowland along the Bakhmutka River. The right flank is threatened by Armed Forces of Ukraine units defending the Kleshcheevka-Kurdyumovka line. Given the current dynamics, our forces controlling this line should now be pressuring them. The most favorable axis of advance is from the settlement of Ozaryanovka.



The left flank of our wedge will face pressure from AFU brigades controlling the Aleksandro-Shultino area. To cover this flank, our troops are actively operating along the Dyleevka village to Aleksandro-Shultino axis.



The enemy will take necessary measures to block our success in this sector. Counterattacks to retake Dyleevka are expected. This village is the AFU’s last defensive line before the fortified area of Aleksandro-Shultino – Belaya Gora, which, anchored on the Naumikha River, shields the city of Konstantinovka from the east.



Additionally, this "wedge" creates an envelopement of the AFU’s right flank and a rear approach to their group defending the Seversky Donetsk-Donbass canal sector along the Kleshcheevka-Kurdyumovka line.



The Russian Armed Forces will expand the "wedge," advancing the right flank toward the heights adjacent to the canal, while the left flank pushes along the railway. This area—stretching approximately 9 km along the Kurdyumovka-railway line (strictly east to west)—must be filled by our second echelon. If successful, the AFU’s highly resilient and well-prepared defenses in this direction, as well as near Chasov Yar, will face significant strain.



Simultaneously (based on indirect reports), preparations are underway for a new phase of pressuring AFU positions further west—on the Novoalenovka-Yablonovka sector.