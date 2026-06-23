By the last ten days of June, along the entire eastern line of the Special Military Operation (Kharkov-Zaporozhye), the initiative in combat operations is fully with the Russian Armed Forces.



The first three days of this period are characterized by some observers as a "temporary lull" — since prior to this, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of 1-2 settlements per day, but now there have been three days of "silence." It must be understood that there is no "silence" at the front. Combat operations are ongoing, with advances to new positions, bridgeheads are being expanded, and lines are being prepared where forces and assets are being quietly concentrated. Every unit, even the smallest, carrying out its tactical task, is integrated into the overall operational-tactical plan of combat operations of its formation, which is drawn up in accordance with the commander's decision to carry out the task assigned by the senior commander. These "streams" of plans and decisions constitute the overall operational-strategic plan of the SMO command, which, in turn, is linked and interacts with the actions of the supreme leadership on the political and economic fronts.



On the combat operations map, we draw attention to several key sectors that will become centers for the development of further events:



· Kharkov direction: Kazachya Lopan hub;

· Veliky Burluk direction: Volchansk - Prikolotnoe - Budarki hub;

· Kupyansk sector: Kupyansk - Shevchenkovo and Dvurechnaya - Veliky Burluk axes;

· Donetsk direction, sectors: Svyatogorsk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka, Priyut - Raiyskoe, Rodinskoe - Zolotoy Kolodez, and Rodinskoe - Dobropole;

· Dnepropetrovsk direction: Novopavlovka - Gavrilovka and Velikomikhailovka - Gavrilovka;



· Zaporozhye direction: Terenovatoe - Malaya Tokmachka, with the general axis toward Novonikolaevka-Orekhov;



· Zaporozhye direction: Novoyakovlevka - Shcherbaki sector, with the axis toward Yurkovka-Orekhov;



Here, a regrouping of troops is currently underway, the enemy's first echelons of defense and their counterattacking groups are being ground down, and strikes are being delivered deep into the defense and against Ukrainian rear areas.



On the Donetsk direction, the defeat of the enemy in Krasny Liman and Konstantinovka is in its final phase, with signs of a strategic envelopment (from the north and south) of the western face of the fortified area created on the basis of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.

South Group area of responsibility; Kramatorsk direction.

Simultaneously, significant events are taking place on the political arena, and military "signals" on the front line are being set in synchronization with changes in the political situation.



The situation is "breathing" with significant changes and a fundamental turning point.



For clarity, we present a map of the "Northwest of the DPR" with the situation as of June 19, with the addition of an elevation layer — for understanding the operational advantage of the Russian Armed Forces' army groups in this direction.