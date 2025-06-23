Donetsk

From the summary of the Russian Ministry of Defense: Units of the "East" group of forces continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defense and, as a result of successful actions, completed the liberation of the settlement of Perebudova of the Donetsk People's Republic.

ЛБС=Line of Combat Contact. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

Following the logic of the proposed scenario outlined in our June 21, 2025 report, today brought news: fighters of the 37th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade have liberated the settlement of Perebudova (Perestroika).



This is a small village (approximately 160 residents), located on the left bank of the Mokrye Yaly River and bordering the village of Komar. The "Fighting Buryats" of the 37th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade crossed the river, repelled the enemy, and secured a bridgehead on the opposite bank.



We anticipate an expansion of this bridgehead toward the settlement of Mirnoye (K. Marksa) and increased pressure on the left flank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive line on the Fyodorovka (Fedorovka)-Veseloye front.

ЛБС=Line of Combat Contact

Simultaneously, units of the "East" group continue to breach the well-fortified defensive stronghold of Shevchenko-Malievka-Voskresenka. Russian army assault groups are advancing into Shevchenko from the north and southwest.



Kupyansk Direction



From the Russian Defense Ministry's Report: "As a result of the decisive actions of the "West" Group, the settlement of Petrovskoe in the Kharkov Oblast has been liberated."

ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

We would like to correct the esteemed Russian Defense Ministry—Petrovskoe is part of the Luhansk People's Republic.



The village of Petrovskoe (renamed Grekovka in 2016) is a small settlement. According to the 2001 census, it had around 50 residents, but by 2024, only one person remained.



The flanks of the previously driven wedge of Novoe-Lipovoye-Redkodub are being expanded.

