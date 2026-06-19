Northwest DPR; Area of Seversk - Slavyansk - Konstantinovka. Yellow line with red dots: Line of Combat Contact back on October 10th, 2025.

North Donetsk Direction; Oskol - Slavyansk - Seversk Area. Areas of responsibility of the West and South Groups. The yellow line with diagonal dashes represents the line of combat contact back on September 30th, 2025. The orange colored in area represents the area of new activity.

Slavyansk Direction; area of Seversk to Raigorodok. Yellow dashed and dotted line=Line of Combat Contact back on November 24th, 2025. The blue line with blue arches is the "1st Slavyansk-Konstantinovka defensive line.”

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "By joint efforts of fighters of the 123rd and 88th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigades of the 3rd Combined Arms Army of the 'South' Group, the settlement of Rai-Aleksandrovka in the DPR has been liberated.



Reconnaissance and unmanned systems crews identified pockets of resistance in the settlement and adjacent forest belts. Artillerymen promptly suppressed them, allowing assault groups to clear Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and take control of the settlement."



In the first half of the outgoing week, our attention was focused on combat operations on the left flank of the "South" army group. The Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Konstantinovka is shrinking in size, and the Nazi groups defending in it are being forced to withdraw to the northwest, into the second echelon defense belt in this sector, at the settlement of Alekseevo-Druzhkovka.



Meanwhile, on the right flank of the "South" group, in the Nikolaevka-Slavyansk direction, heavy combat work was underway to eliminate the large Ukrainian Armed Forces' nodal defense area of Rai-Aleksandrovka (48°48′32″ N 37°51′24″ E, population 1,094 in 2001). Here, the C051419 rocade and the radial road Rai-Aleksandrovka - Nikolaevka converge; to the north, this road changes its operational significance to that of a rocade for the Stary Karavan - Kaleniki combat belt. (Note: a rocade is a road running parallel to the front, while a radial road intersects the front perpendicularly.)

Before clearing such a large defense area of the enemy, it is necessary to occupy advantageous (in tactical terms) starting positions. Accumulate the required number of assault groups at these positions and lines and provide them with the necessary means. Organize a fire support system for the advancing forces, and for this, conduct reconnaissance of the terrain and the enemy's defense system: the location of strongholds, fire assets, and supply routes. Inflict fire damage on the first and second echelons of defense, disrupt supply and coordination. And only after this, storm into the settlement, clear it, and establish combat control over the territory.



On June 18, units of the 88th Motorized Rifle and 123rd Guards Motorized Rifle Brigades liberated the settlement of Rai-Aleksandrovka and consolidated there. The Russian grouping has created a bridgehead for developing an offensive on two main directions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Slavyansk defense sector, located directly at the eastern outskirts of the city of Slavyansk:



· The Nikolaevka defense area — in a straight line, about 3.5 kilometers.

· The Orekhovatka defense area — in a straight line, about 4 kilometers, located beyond the Seversky Donets-Donbas canal. After the liberation of the Vasyutinskoye area (located 13 kilometers to the southwest), conditions will be prepared for flanking envelopments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Orekhovatka - Nikanorovka - Malinovka - Yurkovka, which protects the junction of the Slavyansk and Kramatorsk defense areas.



The destruction of the Stary Karavan - Raigorodok - Nikolaevka - Starodubovka defensive hub will likely be carried out by the joint actions of units of the two neighboring groups, "West" and "South," after the left flank of the "West" group reaches the Seversky Donets River and liberates the city of Krasny Liman.



Units of the "South" group will ensure protection against enemy counterattacks from the Orekhovatka direction by advancing toward the canal, relying on the Stepantsova and Sukhaya ravines, and establishing flank combat security. On the Nikolaevka sector, they will likely advance toward the clay quarry in the Staraya Nikolaevka area. Such a bridgehead will ensure successful operations in both directions.

Western exit from Rai-Alexandrovka to Nikolaevka

A clay quarry near Staraya Nikolaevka

A clay quarry near Staraya Nikolaevka

View of Nikolaevka from the quarry area

Nikolaevka