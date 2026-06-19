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jsarnak's avatar
jsarnak
21h

In terms of Geography, what a beautiful region is Donbass. My mother and her parents came to the US from a village in the Donbass region and even though it was decades ago they told me that the Ukrainian leadership was always a poison on the ground. My Grandfather died when I was too young to speak about things and my Mother would always claim to "forget" when I asked for more information. Somehow I still feel a connection to first the resistance that refused to bow down to the illegal Govt. and for the Russians who came to fight for us after the Maidan coup, when they could have stayed safe at home. Now my ancestral "home town" is where it belongs in Russia.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
15h

😀Big Thanks😃 [interfluve! awesome word]

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