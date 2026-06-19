Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of ongoing offensive operations by units of the 'Center' Group, the settlement of Novy Donbass in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated."

Precisely on the topic of breaking through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense belt from the settlement of Druzhkovka to the city of Dobropole, today the settlement of Novy Donbass (48°27′03″ N 37°10′53″ E, population 549 in 2001) was liberated.



Let us look at the map: on June 11, the settlement of Roskoshnoe (just northwest of Artema) was liberated; on June 12, the settlement of Priyut was liberated; on June 15, the settlement of Artema was liberated. Active operations along the entire front, from the city of Konstantinovka to the city of Dobropole, extend over 40 kilometers. Coordinated actions of formations of two army groups — "South" and "Center."

The liberation of Novy Donbass means reaching a line from which operations can be conducted in the direction of the cities of Dobropole and Belitskoe. Two mining towns. Relying on them, the Ukrainian Armed Forces created a well-fortified defensive hub, and from this bridgehead, by applying pressure to the left flank of the advance belt of the "Center" Group's units at Novonikolaevka - Zolotoy Kolodez, the enemy is restraining their advance. The defensive hub, located in the interfluve of the Byk and Vodyanaya rivers, which cover the flanks of the defense, with strongholds and defense areas relying on the infrastructure of the mines: industrial hubs, slag heaps, and waste dumps. Areas with mining industry enterprises generally have a well-developed transport network, which also affects the stability of the defense. The Dobropole defense area is closed from the front by positions at the sludge settlers, and immediately behind them is the waste dump of the "Dobropolskaya" mine. In the depth of the defense is the "Almaznaya" mine with its slag heap. All these artificial heights are located within visual range and control practically the entire space of the defensive hub. To the south, on the northern outskirts of the city of Belitskoe, there are positions relying on the slag heap of the "Belitskaya" mine. For clarity, we are providing a series of photographs that give an idea of the terrain on which the enemy's positions are located.

Sludge collector of the Dobropolskaya central processing plant

Slag heap of the Dobropolskaya mine

Slag heap of the Dobropolskaya mine

View from the slag heap of the Dobropolskaya mine (red circle below) toward the slag heap of the Almaznaya mine (blue circle)

Slag heap of the Almaznaya mine

View from the slag heap of the Almaznaya mine

Slag heap of the Belitskaya mine



This "nut" will be cracked from three directions: from the Novy Donbass bridgehead, along the Dorozhnoe - Belitskoe and Novoaleksandrovka - Shevchenko - Belitskoe axes.



After the elimination of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Belitskoe - Dobropole - Shevchenko, an offensive on the settlement of Zolotoy Kolodez is likely.