From the Russian Ministry of Defense report:



As a result of decisive actions by units of the "Center" Group of Forces, the settlement of Zeleny Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated.

ЛБС=Line of Combat Contact

The Russian Armed Forces continue offensive operations aimed at destroying the Ukrainian defensive sector on the left flank of the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction. Advancing along the Volchya River, they secured the settlements of Alekseevka and Zeleny Kut within a week.



From the south, pressure is being applied to Novoukrainka, located beyond Zeleny Kut near the border between Russia and Ukraine's Dnepropetrovsk Oblast. Two kilometers west lies Dachnoe - a forward stronghold in the Filiya-Ivanovka-Poddubnoye defensive area.



To the north, this sector is enveloped via the axis of Petrovskoye (Orekhovo)-Orekhovaya Gully-Filiya. (To find the Orekhovaya Gully on the map, follow the larger red arrow from "Orehovo" that points near Filiya.)



From the south, Russian assault groups are advancing from Komar toward Poddubnoye, Zvezda, Yalta, and Zaporozhye - key Ukrainian defensive strongholds in the area. (If you are having trouble finding Poddubnoye, follow the first red arrow from Komar to just above "Myrnoe.")



Supporting operations, designed to widen the encirclement and divert enemy reserves, are underway farther north in the Novoaleksandrovka-Muravka sector. The enemy, recognizing the threat, has begun deploying troops to pre-fortified defensive positions at Novopavlovka-Chuguevo-Cheremlyk Gully, shielding the left flank of the Filiya-Ivanovka-Poddubnoye sector. (The text just to the east of Chuguevo, Балка Черемлык, translates to "Cheremlyk Gully.")



As we previously assessed, there will be no direct assault on Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk). Instead, Russian forces will execute deep flanking maneuvers to threaten the city's rear, compelling Ukrainian forces to withdraw under threat of encirclement.

Attention: There is one error on the map: “Zarya” should be “Zirka.”

Update: Okay, it isn't so much an error as it is some confusion between Ukrainian and Russian.

Update 2: The Russian for “Zirka” (star) is “Zvezda.” Mikhail has already provided a new map that I've swapped out.

Update 3: Mikhail Popov wrote:

Зто Червоная (Красная) Звезда, по картам Генштаба СССР. Украина переименовала просто Звезда. Исправления на карту сделаны.

Translation:

This is Chervona (Red) Star, according to the maps of the General Staff of the USSR. Ukraine simply renamed it Star. Corrections to the map have been made.