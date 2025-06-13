Sumy Buffer Zone



After overcoming enemy resistance, the settlement of Yablonovka (Chervonoprapornoye) has been liberated.

Буферная Зона=Buffer Zone. ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The illegitimate president of Ukraine yesterday claimed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had allegedly begun pushing the Russian army out of Sumy Oblast. In reality, the AFU, using forces from the 41st and 156th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigades, as well as the 80th, 82nd, and 95th Separate Air Assault Brigades, launched counterattacks in the Yablonovka area. These counterattacks were repelled, the enemy was halted and pushed back, and the settlement of Yablonovka came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.



The village of Yablonovka is a small settlement (approximately 150 residents) located near Command Height 222 and controls the H-07 highway. By securing this village, the coordination between the enemy’s defensive areas of Novonikolaevka-Varachino (Novonikolayevka is currently being cleared, while the entire area is operationally encircled) and Yunakovka (90% of which is controlled by our stormtroopers) has been disrupted. Supplies to the Yunakovka defensive area are currently being delivered via the unpaved road Khrapovshchina-Yunakovka, but after the liberation of Yablonovka, this advantage will be short-lived.



On the right flank of our grouping (Kondratovka-Andreevka-Alekseevka), reserves are being accumulated, regrouping is underway, and rear units are being moved up to advance toward the AFU’s defensive area near Khoten (Hoten on the map).



Pokrovsk Direction



The Russian Ministry of Defense Announces Liberation of the Settlement of Koptevo in the Konstantinovka-Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) Sector

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The small village of Koptevo (approximately 80 residents) is located on flat terrain with a gradual slope—40 meters over 4 kilometers—from Shevchenko 1 to Koptevo. It serves as a key blocking position, ensuring control over off-road access to the AFU’s defensive hub of Rovnoye-Novotoretskoye-Vladimirovka, which relies on the Kazenny Torets River and covers the network of lateral routes between Konstantinovka and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk).



South Donetsk Direction



The Russian Ministry of Defense Announces Liberation of the Settlement of Komar in the "East" Group's Zone of Responsibility

ЛБС=Line of Combat Contact

The village of Komar is a nodal element of the AFU’s defensive area, covering the southern approach to a network of enemy strongpoints forming the fortified area of Filiya-Yalta-Poddubnoye-Ivanovka. This is the right flank of the AFU’s Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) defensive sector. Increased pressure on the enemy is highly likely in the direction of Orekhovo-Orekhova Gully-Filiya, with a northern envelopment and a blocking strike toward the village of Novopavlovka.



This operation is a highly illustrative demonstration of military operational art, showcasing the coordination between two Russian Armed Forces groupings ("Center" and "East").



Further South, in the "East" Group’s Sector, Several Active Supporting Axes Have Emerged: Zelenoe Pole-Zaporozhye and Zelenoe Pole-Temirovka.

ЛБС=Line of Combat Contact. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

These axes pin down the enemy’s tactical reserves and support the main effort in the Komar area. In the event of successful progress, they could create an independent breakthrough sector toward the state border, enabling an advance into Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Oblast along the watershed ridge between the Voronaya and Yanchur Rivers, while securing the right flank with the Voronaya River.



Supporting Operations Near Temirovka, the Gulyaipole (Ukrainian: Hulyaipole) Sector Has Intensified

ЛБС=Line of Combat Contact. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

Specifically, pressure on the AFU has increased along the Novozlatopol-Malinovka axis. This is an adjacent watershed (the Yanchur and Gaichur Rivers) located further south. It restricts AFU maneuver toward Temirovka-Komar and, if successful, could drive another wedge into the AFU’s defenses.

*Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well. Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!