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Zinderneuf's avatar
Zinderneuf
5h

Be sure to add your suggestions for a topic that you'd like Marat to cover this week in an upcoming video!

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
5h

Do people in Russia generally believe in God and how does respect for the Love of God influence the sad necessity of having to defend all things Russian? What is the general attitude and conception of God amongst Russian folks?

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