From the Russian Ministry of Defense report: Units of the "Center" Group have actively liberated the settlements of Petrovskoe (Orekhovo) and Alekseevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

ЛБС=Line of Combat Contact

The clearing of Alekseevka village lasted about a week, and today, its complete liberation has been announced. Meanwhile, forward units of the Russian Armed Forces are clearing the settlement of Zeleny Kut.



Four kilometers to the north, the settlement of Petrovskoe (Orekhovo) has been liberated.



Advancements from the north (Orekhovo-Filiya) and the south (Alekseeevka-Dachnoe) have encircled an Armed Forces of Ukraine defensive area of approximately 20 square kilometers. (For those that can not read the blue text in the center, the encircled Ukrainian Group is “The Da Vinci Wolves.”) The supply route for the AFU troop grouping in this salient runs along the Orekhovaya and Kalmychkova gullies (for the latter, follow the red arrow moving south from Orekhovo). By seizing positions on the banks of these ravines, our fighters will force the enemy to abandon the salient and eliminate the threat to the right flank of the advancing units in the Alekseevka-Zeleny Kut-Dachnoe direction.



In this sector, the Russian Armed Forces have begun the elimination of a key, heavily fortified AFU defensive zone at the junction of three regions: the Russian-aligned DPR and Zaporozhye, and the Ukrainian-controlled Dnepropetrovsk.



This particular area has been holding back the left flank of our grouping near the city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk). Its destruction will allow for increased activity in the Kotlyarovka-Kotlino sector.