Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bindoner's avatar
Bindoner
6h

Oh, I do hope the Da Vinci Wolves are in a cauldron, that would make a tasty soup :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Philipp Frigerio's avatar
Philipp Frigerio
6h

I think Rostec also needs to work 24/7 to solve problems such as drones, deep bunkers, trenches, mines, spy satellites, hackers, border security, deterrence, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture