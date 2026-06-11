[Reminder: A rocade is a road that runs parallel to the front line.*]

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 126th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 'North' Group, as a result of decisive actions, have established control over the settlement of Okhrimovka in Kharkov Oblast."

Kharkov Direction (Area of Degtyarnoe - Volchansk - Veliky Burluk)

Units of the "North" Group are methodically, one after another, destroying Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive hubs on the left bank of the Volchya River, located along the O-210825 rocade. The village of Okhrimovka (50°20′20″ N 37°12′37″ E, population 625 in 2001) was the largest defense area in this sector. It is located at the confluence of the Plotva River and the Volchya River, and from it, along the Plotva River through forest belts, a dirt road stretches in the direction of the settlement of Zakharovka.

In this sector, on the left bank of the Volchya River, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have one remaining defensive hub: Varvarovka - Khripuny - Malaya Volchya.

With the converging movement of Russian units (along the O-210825 rocade) from Budarki toward Varvarovka and from Okhrimovka toward Khripuny, all enemy units occupying positions (north of the rocade) risk being encircled. They have communication and supply only through the Loshakovo - Krasny Yar hub. South of the Okhrimovka - Varvarovka sector, there are nearly 12 kilometers of practically uninhabited and roadless terrain.



To the south, along the bed of the Plotva River, along the C-210812 rocade, are located the settlements of Zakharovka, Ivanovka, Vasilevka, Blagodatnoe, Nefedovka, and Chernoe, which constitute a defensive line to protect the main rocade of this direction, the T-21-04 highway. This rocade is the base of the Veliky Burluk triangle and connects the flanks of this sector: the Olkhovatka area in the east and Bely Kolodez in the west.

In the current configuration, the village of Okhrimovka is the center from which, likely, the rays of pressure will begin to diverge onto the flanks of the Chernoe - Zakharovka line. With the simultaneous advance of Russian units from the Vilcha area toward Bely Kolodez and from Verkhnyaya Pisarevka toward Shevchenkovo, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will face serious problems.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "On the Konstantinovka direction, fighters of the 54th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 'South' Group liberated the settlement of Roskoshnoe in the DPR."

The outer ring around the city of Konstantinovka is tightening ever more strongly. Previously, on the left flank of the Shevchenko - Stepanovka sector, Russian units, without consolidating in the settlement of Dolgaya Balka, advanced along the right bank along the ponds on the Lozovaya River and established blocking positions, ensuring the security of the flank of assault groups advancing on the settlement of Novoselovka.

June 8th, 2026

Following the successful advance into the city's urban quarters and the withdrawal of the enemy's main forces to the settlement of Alekseevo-Druzhkovka, they began forming a bridgehead in the Dolgaya Balka - Roskoshnoe area on the left flank. On June 11, the settlement of Roskoshnoe (48°29′54″ N 37°35′29″ E, population 152 in 2001) was liberated.

After clearing the settlement of Dolgaya Balka, and having a bridgehead (Dolgaya Balka - Roskoshnoe) on the left bank of the Lozovaya River, Russian units, with support from neighbors on the left (the "Center" Group), are blocking the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Nikolaipole and are entering the underbelly of Druzhkovka in a beautiful, wide envelopment, occupying the high ground of the watershed of the Krivoy Torets River and the Berestovaya ravine, threatening the right flank of Ukrainian units defending in Alekseevo-Druzhkovka. If this scenario is realized, to contain enemy formations on the Druzhkovka - Zolotoy Kolodez line and to break through this Ukrainian defensive line, flank advances are likely by units of the "Center" Group in the direction of Pavlovka - Novogrigorievka

and Novy Donbass - Dobropole (Novy Donbass - Zolotoy Kolodez).