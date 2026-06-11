Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

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Zinderneuf's avatar
Zinderneuf
11h

Sorry guys and gals, I've had some personal things to attend to, but regular posting should return very shortly!

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
9h

Awesome detail!!!

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