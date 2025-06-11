The Big Picture



Following the liquidation of the Avdeevka fortified area in April 2024, the Russian Armed Forces launched a powerful offensive and, by June 11, 2025, reached the borders of the Russian Federation in the DPR on two fronts.

Progress of the Russian Forces (01.7.2024 to 10.6.2025). ЛБС 01.7.2024=Line of Combat Contact July 1st, 2024. ЛБС 02.8.2024=Line of Combat Contact August 2nd, 2024. ЛБС 27.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 27th, 2025. ЛБС 10.6.2025=Line of Combat Contact June 6th, 2025.

In total, over the course of less than a year and a half (April 2024 - May 2025), approximately 80% of the DPR's territory - around 3,500 square kilometers - was liberated.



Simultaneously, combat operations were underway on other fronts, including an operation to expel newly emerged Nazi forces from Kursk Oblast, which escalated into hostilities on enemy territory and the establishment of a buffer zone in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered massive losses in personnel, equipment, and weaponry.



Total losses of the AFU since the beginning of the Special Military Operation (SMO), including equipment supplied by the collective West:



- Tanks: 1,091 units (63%)

- IFVs: 1,345 units (56%)

- APCs: 1,062 units (38%)

- SPGs: 521 units (44%)

- Armored vehicles: 1,857 units (87%)

- Aircraft of all types: 170 units (34%)



These figures account for the constantly replenished resources provided by foreign aid to Ukraine.



This is a clear example of Ukraine's demilitarization. As for denazification, other statistics - such as personnel losses and the number of captured and punished "Ponadliudyn" (Ukrainian ultra-nationalists, literally translated as "superhumans" sarcastically) - will be revealed after the SMO concludes.



EU countries participating in collective aid to the AFU have been forced to reduce supplies, while the U.S. has moved to completely halt them - resources are not infinite. Western equipment, heavily promoted by manufacturers, has exposed all its shortcomings on the battlefield.



This was discussed in an interview by Sergei Chemezov, head of Rostec (source: https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/7796356).



Meanwhile, Russia's defense industry is gaining momentum, with the latest models of equipment and weapons being delivered to the Russian Armed Forces.



Donetsk Direction



From the Russian MoD report: Units of the "Vostok" (East) troop grouping, following active operations across a broad front, have reached the western border of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and are advancing into Dnepropetrovsk Oblast.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

No further details are available at this time. Based on the map, it can be assumed that the events are unfolding along the boundary between the operational zones of the Russian Armed Forces' "Center" and "East" groupings. The push into Dnepropetrovsk Oblast is occurring in the sector of Zelenoe Pole-Zaporozhye, bypassing Temirovka along the ridge of the Mokrye Yaly and Volchya rivers' watershed.



We are witnessing the "operational space" that military bloggers extensively discussed a few months ago. The map shows a vast AFU defensive area, with its left flank anchored along the Volchya River (north), its right flank shielded by the Volchya River, and its rear supported by the bend of the Volchya River in the Iskra-Ivanovka-Filiya sector.



Two parallel axes of advance into Dnepropetrovsk Oblast - north through Troitskoe-Novopavlovka (bypassing Orekhovo) and south through Zelenoe Pole-Ternovoe (bypassing Temirovka) - hint at the operational scale of the plan.

Now, active operations on auxiliary sectors are expected to pin down AFU reserves and block their maneuverability.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well. Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!