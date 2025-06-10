South Donetsk Direction



On the southern sector of the Donetsk axis, activity has intensified in the area of the village of Alekseevka. More than a month has passed since the defeat of a large area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defensive zone in Andreevka-Konstantinopol-Ulakhly. However, westward movement was halted near the village of Alekseevka.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

Alekseevka is a large village (approximately 1,200 residents) located on the right bank of the Volchya River, opposite the village of Bogatyr (under Russian Armed Forces control). The terrain in this sector is abundant with natural obstacles and is well-suited for organizing defensive positions, which the enemy has exploited. The Volchya River valley and its banks are carved with ravines and gullies. Deep within the defensive lines, on the western outskirts of the village, lies the commanding height of 166.1. To the west, a series of settlements—Dachnoe, Yalta, Zaporozhye, and Filiya—have been prepared as defensive zones and interconnected into a single fortified area, with flanks secured by the Volchya River and its tributaries: the Solena, Mokrye Yaly, and Kamenka rivers. This is the last in-depth, well-developed fortified zone on the border between the DPR and Dnepropetrovsk Oblast, the boundary of which partially follows the course of the Volchya River.



The village of Alekseevka previously served as the command post for the entire AFU grouping in the Kurakhovo-Komar direction.



The dismantling of the last AFU defensive zone on the operational-strategic Maryinka-Kurakhovo-Komar axis has now begun. This stronghold secured the right flank of the AFU grouping, from which they had planned to launch a piercing strike from the southwest into DPR territory in 2022.



Today, our heroic defenders are finishing the destruction of this hornet’s nest. Reports are coming in of clearing in Alekseevka, with the enemy beginning to withdraw. On their heels, advanced Russian assault groups have reached the outskirts of the village of Zeleny Kut.



Simultaneously, pressure is being applied from the village of Otradnoe along the highway to Komar, as well as an advance along the left bank of the Mokrye Yaly River from the village of Fyodorovka toward Komar. To the north, units of the 90th Guards Tank Division are completing the encirclement of the village of Orekhovo. On the map, the wedges driven from four directions into this heavily fortified AFU defensive node are clearly visible.



In an attempt to reinforce this sector, the AFU command has begun withdrawing reserves from the Zaporozhye axis.



To our defenders—strength, patience, and victory!

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well. Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!