Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
10h

I listened to one AFU rat describe with heartfelt sorrow the decimation of their forces and retreat in Alekseevka. Of particular satisfaction/comfort was the news that Russia aren't taking prisoners in this section of the front, likely due to the high concentration of Azov Nazis and Foreign Merc scum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DancingInAshes's avatar
DancingInAshes
11h

If they're able to take Komar and this fortified line from Alekseevka to Dachnoe, I have to guess that Novapavlovka will be the next big target, since taking that blows apart the entire defense sector west of Pokrovsk.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture