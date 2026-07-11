Area of Responsibility of the "West" Group: Krasny Liman

Formations and units of the 25th Combined Arms Army are completing the defeat of the enemy in the area of the city of Krasny Liman. Ukrainian Armed Forces' transport routes have been completely cut off; the enemy is experiencing serious supply problems and is constrained in maneuver. Assault groups of the 67th Division of the Russian Armed Forces are taking control of enemy strongpoints, while holding units are completing the search and destruction of militants from the 60th Mechanized Brigade and the 120th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The enemy is offering pocketed resistance, hiding in destroyed buildings and basements, and attempting to infiltrate in small groups through forested areas.



Units of the 73rd Artillery Brigade of the 25th Army are working on areas of concentration of Ukrainian personnel and equipment, and are creating corridors for the advance of assault units. The resistance of the militants is weakening.



An important role is played by the fact that Russian UAV units have gained air superiority. UAV units of the 31st and 36th Motorized Rifle Regiments of the 67th Motorized Rifle Division are striking enemy groups immediately upon their detection.



The general offensive of units of the 67th Motorized Rifle Division is being conducted in the direction of the "Zavodskoy" area and the "Golubye Ozera" (Literally, “Blue Lake") area.

Having secured a significant advantage in fire destruction by all means, our troops have been able to complicate the supply of the Ukrainian garrison and limit its ability to maneuver. Under these conditions, the initiative on this sector of the front is entirely on the side of the Russian Armed Forces.



Nevertheless, the clearance of urban quarters will continue for some time.



In the future, having secured the flanks in the settlements of Stary Karavan and Shchurovo, the likely direction of advance will be toward the Seversky Donets River and the crossings at the settlement of Raigorodok.

Dam

Railway bridgeRailway bridge

Road bridge (one span was destroyed; visible in the first photo)

Golubye Ozero 1

Golubye Ozero 2

Brick factory. Only ruins remain now.

Sand quarry

Settlement of Raigorodok. View from the T0514 highway.