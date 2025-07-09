The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "As a result of rocket artillery fire support, motorized rifle troops of the 36th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade (East Group of Forces) breached defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and liberated the settlement of Tolstoy in the Donetsk People's Republic.”

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 1st, 2025.

The Russian Armed Forces continue dismantling a large, well-organized defensive zone of the AFU in the interfluve of four rivers. Judging by the speed of clearing operations, they are advancing confidently with full tactical initiative.



After securing the right bank of the Mokrye Yaly River, our forces began expanding the bridgehead on the west bank. Following the liberation of Podubnoye and Tolstoy, of the villages in the Volchya-Mokrye Yaly interfluve (north of Komar), only Myrnoe (K. Marx), Iskra, Zeleny Gai, and Novokhatskoye (not on the map, it is just north of Tolstoy) remain under AFU control. The former defensive advantage of these strongholds—river-covered flanks—has now become their weakness, as these waterways hinder both defensive maneuvers and the AFU's ability to rotate, reinforce, or retreat.



This sector marks the boundary between the Center and East Army Groups' operational zones. With the destruction of this defensive hub, Center's left flank can advance northward to support units pushing from Novonikolaevka toward Muravka and Novopavlovka. This would allow them to consolidate positions along the Solenaya River, reinforcing the western axis of the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) direction.



Meanwhile, East Group forces—anchored by this secured area—will advance on a broad front toward the state border along the Iskra-Aleksandrovgrad-Temirovka line.



Another difficult and dangerous mission, executed with growing success by our battle-hardened troops, who are gaining invaluable combat experience!