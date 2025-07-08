The activity of the Russian Armed Forces on the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), Kupyansk, and Sumy fronts has forced the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to reinforce their positions with units transferred from other, "quieter" sectors. One such sector, apparently deemed less critical, was the Zaporozhye front.

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Активность=Activity.

Now, this front has "come to life." As on all other fronts of the Special Military Operation, the initiative here belongs to the command of the Russian Armed Forces. For several days in a row, there have been reports of the persistent advance of our assault troops in the village of Kamenskoe. News has also arrived about the completion of the clearing of this AFU stronghold.

ЛБС 03.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 3rd, 2025. Активность=Activity.

This sector is the right flank of the AFU's Orekhov defensive line, which covers the city of Zaporozhye. If the offensive in this sector develops successfully—toward Kamenskoe-Stepnogorsk and Shcherbaki-Pavlovka-Novoyakovlevka—the Russian Armed Forces will encircle the city of Orekhov along the outer radius, cutting it off from bases deep in Ukrainian territory and disrupting the coordination of units defending the right flank of this AFU defensive line. After this, active operations on a smaller radius along the Nesteryanka-Kopani-Rabotino-Belogorye line may follow.



Pokrovsk



The intensity of hostilities on the right flank of the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) front has NOT diminished.

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

After the liberation of the village of Razino and the "splitting" of the AFU defensive line, the focus of activity shifted southward, toward the settlement of Novoekonomicheskoe. Assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces have reached the outskirts of this village. The main obstacle (in this sector) to a breakthrough toward the settlement of Rodinskoye is being eliminated. Reaching this town will completely split the left flank of the AFU's defense.