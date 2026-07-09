Kharkov Direction; Northeast Sector

Kharkov Oblast; Veliky Burluk to Kupyansk Sector. The yellow line represents the line of combat contact back on June 20th, 2025. The orange colored area is the area of recent activities.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group improved their tactical position. As a result of decisive actions, the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka in Kharkov Oblast has been taken under control."

The 6th Guards Combined Arms Army is advancing on a broad front with the general axis toward the Shevchenkovo area. Overhanging the right flank of the advance belt are two Ukrainian Armed Forces bridgeheads (with concentration areas) located on the heights of the watershed of the Verkhnyaya (Upper) Dvurechnaya and Nizhnyaya (Lower) Dvurechnaya rivers. These positions are advantageous in operational-tactical terms:

· they provide fire impact on advancing Russian Armed Forces units;



· they allow counterattacking operations;



· they are connected by the T-21-14 rocade;



· they rely on the Veliky Burluk - Kupyansk railway branch.

The bridgeheads are localized in the Kolodeznoe - Mitrofanovka - Redkodub areas and (in operational depth) the Sadovod - Andreevka - Shipovatoe areas. They are connected by a transport network to the neighboring defensive hubs of Grigorovka - Khatnoe - Veliky Burluk and have a wide space for maneuver.

In order to contain the enemy in these areas and subsequently eliminate them, units of the 6th Guards Combined Arms Army are conducting combat operations in the Dvurechanskoe - Figolevka belt on terrain that is tactically disadvantageous. Both banks of the Verkhnyaya Dvurechnaya River are located in lowlands, the approaches are swampy, and on the right bank, at a distance of 500-600 meters from the river, the elevation of the watershed begins with a sharp elevation change (the center of the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka is 90 meters above sea level, while the elevation located opposite, at a distance of 600 meters, is 190 meters above sea level). Adapting to these conditions, the command of the 6th Guards Combined Arms Army secures the flank of the advance with measured and unhurried actions, assessing the situation and showing activity in this sector only when a threat of enemy counterattacks arises, gradually pushing its forward units to the right bank of the river. On May 28, the settlement of Novovasilevka was liberated, and on July 7, units of the 344th Motorized Rifle Regiment took control of the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka (49°55′59″ N 37°40′58″ E, population 256 in 2001). The village of Petro-Ivanovka is located on the left bank of the Verkhnyaya Dvurechnaya River; upstream, 2 km away, lies the village of Novovasilevka; downstream, 2 km away, lies the village of Figolevka; on the opposite bank lies the village of Mitrofanovka.

View from the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka toward the Verkhnyaya Dvurechnaya River (tree line) and the height of the watershed.

Petro-Ivanovka. Swampy terrain near the river.

Petro-Ivanovka. View of the opposite bank.

Petro-Ivanovka. Approaches to the Verkhnyaya Dvurechnaya River.

Verkhnyaya Dvurechnaya River

Verkhnyaya Dvurechnaya River

View of the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka from the opposite bank.

View of the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka from the opposite bank.

Thus, the strip of the left bank of the Verkhnyaya Dvurechnaya River from the settlement of Novovasilevka to the settlement of Figolevka (from which the wedging into the Ukrainian defense at Dvurechnaya - Kutkovka begins), extending 10 kilometers, is controlled by units of the 69th Guards Motorized Rifle Division. Throughout the entire sector, enemy positions are equipped on the heights. The task of the formations of the "North" Group is to dislodge the enemy's forward positions and prepare conditions for reaching the heights of the watershed.