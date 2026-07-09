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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
1d

😀Thanks Big😃

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WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
1d

The beatings will continue until morale improves!

The morale of these UAF frontline troops must be at rock bottom upon hearing that their fallen comrades will be left to rot.

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