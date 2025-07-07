Tetkino-Novy Put



The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the North Group continued advancing into the depth of enemy defenses and liberated the settlement of Bessalovka in Sumy Oblast."

The village of Bessalovka (approximately 90 residents) is located near the border with the Russian Federation. It has been one of the focal points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's ongoing attempts to breach the Russian state border and invade Russian territory.



For over two months, the AFU has carried out continuous attacks along the Russian border in the Tetkino-Novy Put sector. Just as continuously - and successfully - Russian border defense units have been eliminating these militants and their equipment. However, the theatrical leadership of Ukraine needs a narrative, even a false one, to portray these staged war scenes as AFU successes.



Ignoring the deceitful propaganda of Ukrainian media, the Russian Armed Forces have systematically ground down AFU manpower and weaponry, contributing to the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.



The time has come. As part of the task to establish a buffer zone in Sumy Oblast (still nominally Ukrainian territory), Russian forces have pushed forward units out of Bessalovka, situated along the Belopolye-Solyanyky-Iskrishkovshchina-Bessalovka radial route (Belopolye is south of where the map cuts off). This creates an opportunity to expand the bridgehead deeper along this axis toward Iskrishkovshchina (Yskryskovshchyna on the map).



This sector represents the AFU's left flank along the Volfa River watershed (where Bessalovka is located) and the Pavlovka River, which flows through the village of Pavlovka - the AFU's right flank in the Tetkino-Novy Put direction.



Hypothetical development:

After advancing along the lowland of the Volfa River toward Iskrishkovshchina and securing their right flank, Russian forces may begin pushing along the watershed ridge toward Volfino (Volfyno) via the railway. If the enemy attempts to counter this maneuver and establishes defenses here, a flanking thrust from Novy Put toward Pavlovka could follow.



In the Tetkino-Ryzhevka sector, no major activity is expected (due to swamps and lowlands) as there is no critical infrastructure. However, we - and possibly the AFU - could be mistaken, and this might be exactly where the next strike lands. After all, they hit where you least expect. And that depends entirely on the quality of intelligence analyzed by our General Staff's planning bodies.



Dnepropetrovsk



The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "As a result of decisive actions by units of the Center Group, the settlement of Dachnoe in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast has been liberated."

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 1st, 2025.

Location of Dachnoe if you are having difficulty. The dashed fuscia line marks the border between the Donetsk and Dnepropetrovsk Oblasts.

Reports of this village's liberation have been circulating in media and military blogs for a week.



As for us, we only mark settlements as liberated on our maps once officially confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry. We do not require video evidence or a consensus of commentators to validate statements made by state authorities. Should the Ministry update its information, we will adjust accordingly.



However, we can analyze and cautiously speculate - within the limits of our expertise - without claiming absolute accuracy or objectivity. By mapping the situation, we provide a visual representation of reliable frontline data, not to fuel sensationalism but to foster a clearer understanding (for both you and us) of developments on the ground.



The village of Dachnoe (around 100 residents) is located on the north bank of the Volchya River in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast. Securing Dachnoe expands the bridgehead along the Volchya River (following its flow) and sets conditions for an advance toward Filiya, which blocks the exit from the Alekseevska Pocket for remaining AFU units trapped there.



Additionally, this establishes a strongpoint for developing an offensive on the left flank of the Novopavlovka sector toward the Zeleny Gai-Muravka line. The right flank near Novonikolaevka is also building momentum and ours will strike once favorable conditions are met.