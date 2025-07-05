According to unconfirmed official reports—consistent with updates from the Special Military Operation (SMO) and corroborated by the enemy—the Russian Armed Forces are operating very actively at the junction of the operational zones of the "Center" and "East" Groups. Currently, the initiative in this sector lies with the "East" Group, while the "Center" Group forces are conducting supporting operations.

ЛБС=Line of Combat Contact.

The "hottest" sector is the area of Tolstoy-Poddubnoye-Mirnoye-Fedorovka. Russian assault units have crossed the Mokrye Yaly River (Мокрые Ялы) and are advancing toward the villages of Tolstoy, Poddubnoye, and Mirnoye. They have secured positions on the outskirts of Tolstoy, nearly fully control Poddubnoye, and have enveloped Mirnoye from three sides while beginning to push toward Aleksandrovgrad-Voskresenka.



These actions are expanding the bridgehead on the West bank of the Mokrye Yaly River and drawing the main forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the area. Once the enemy manages to send more reserves into this sector—weakening their flanks—one of two other sectors will become more actively targeted by the Russian Forces: either the northern sector (Orekhovo-Novopavlovka) or the southern sector (Shevchenko-Malievka or Shevchenko-Kamyshevakha).

Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

Through these alternating efforts, the RF are "thinning out" the enemy's defenses, making them fragmented and unstable.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backward "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d." Hopefully, this helps if some of the symbols seem unfamiliar to you!