Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'West' Group have occupied more advantageous lines and positions. As a result of decisive actions, control has been established over the settlements of Shiykovka, Novy Mir, Cherneshchina, and Druzhelyubovka in Kharkov Oblast."

Kharkov Direction. Kupyansk (southern sector) to Izyum. The yellow line with diagonal dashes represents the line of contact back in April 20th, 2026. The orange colored in areas are the areas of activity.

In an interview on June 30, 2026, Russian President V.V. Putin spoke about the 5,000-strong Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping stuck in the semi-cauldron of the Borovaya salient. Apparently, the enemy, assessing the critical nature of its operational situation, is attempting to withdraw its most combat-capable units across the Oskol River. The withdrawal is being covered by "suicide troops" from the territorial defense. On the shoulders of the retreating enemy, units of the "West" Group are advancing along the entire northeastern sector of the salient and have liberated four settlements:

· The village of Shiykovka (49°21′48″ N 37°43′43″ E, population 739 in 2001) is located on the Borovaya River. Downstream, the village adjoins the urban-type settlement of Borovaya.

Road to Shiykovka.

· The village of Cherneshchina (49°18′48″ N 37°51′03″ E, population 619 in 2001) is located at the head of the Bublik ravine, along which a seasonal stream flows — one of the headwaters of the Borovaya River. At a distance of 1 km lies the village of Stepovoe; relying on it, the enemy prepared a defense area forming part of the Stepovoe - Izyumskoe - Olgovka hub. Currently, this is a rearguard defensive hub covering the withdrawal of the main Ukrainian forces.



· Druzhelyubovka (49°15′47″ N 37°51′18″ E, population 356 in 2001). The village of Druzhelyubovka is located 3 km from the village of Izyumskoe.



· Novy Mir (49°12′55″ N 37°49′41″ E, population 81 in 2001). From this bridgehead, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense area of Andreevka - Glushchenkovo is controlled. It is a well-fortified area on sharply rugged terrain, protected by the watershed ridge of the Nitrius and Oskol rivers.

Village of Novy Mir from the heights of the watershed.

Road to Glushchenkovo.

And in the Krymki-Koroviy Yar area, the 144th Guards Motorized Rifle Division is operating the "valve" that regulates the "pressure in the cauldron." The near future will reveal how this mechanism works.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' Group improved their tactical position and liberated the settlement of Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Area of Responsibility of the “Center” Group. (Rayiskoe to Rodinskoe section)

Vasilevka

O0525 road, entrance to Vasilevka.

In the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the Donetsk direction, units of the "Center" group are forming a new salient on the line of contact. Its apex is at the liberated city of Rodinskoe, and its bases are: the northern base in the Kutuzovka - Annovka area, and the southern base in the Novoaleksandrovka - Vasilevka area. The settlement of Vasilevka (48°21′26″ N 37°02′30″ E, population 74 in 2001), liberated on June 4, 2026, is located on the right bank of the Grishinka River, on the O0525 road, which in the depth of the territory connects via the O0518 and C050715 rocades (laid along the bed of the Byk River) with the city of Dobropole. This ring provides the enemy with mobility between the bases of the salient.



The distance between the bases (Annovka - Vasilevka), in a straight line, is about 16 kilometers. The depth along the Rodinskoe - Vodyanskoe radius is about 9.5 kilometers. In this "bag" are three large Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive hubs: Annovka - Dobropole, Chernigovka - Vodyanskoe - Belitskoe, and Shevchenko - Krasnopodole - Dobropole (village).

It is likely that this salient will be "dismantled" in parts: the first defensive hub — through envelopments of Annovka-Dobropole and Novy Donbass-Dobropole, and the remaining two through envelopments of Novy Donbass - Chernigovka and Novoaleksandrovka - Krasnopodole. On the Vasilevka bridgehead, in this scenario, there will be a flank screen to contain the enemy from the Shilovka - Mirnoe direction. An advance toward Mirnoe and Shilovka is quite possible, depending on the operational situation.