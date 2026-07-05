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WTFUD
9h

How did you go bankrupt? Gradually then all of a sudden! - Ernest Hemmingway

How did you lose this war? Gradually then all of a sudden! - Volodymyr Zelenskyy

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
12h

😀Thanks Big😃

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